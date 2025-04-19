Colin: The warmth of the people, they welcomed us like long-lost family and fed us like we were their whānau. You can’t beat that.

Manu: That is a hard question to answer as this somewhat small country has so much to offer but meeting the people; everyone was so welcoming.

Do you have any standout destinations from the road trip? And what made them special?

C: The Marlborough Sounds. The colours, the seafood, the produce - it’s stunning. The South Island, in general, reminded me a lot of Ireland, which made it feel a bit like home ... but with better wine.

M: Travelling from the West Coast and suddenly arriving in Wānaka was a magical moment. Travelling by car is such a better way to discover NZ.

Off the grid with Colin and Manu

What surprised you about NZ the most?

C: The deep respect for Māori culture and how it’s embedded in daily life. There’s a real sense of pride and connection. I reckon the rest of the world could take a few notes on that.

M: I couldn’t believe how much NZ has to offer from culture, to produce, to food. Endless.

Travelling in a small caravan can be testing - what challenges did you face?

C: One word: Manu. Enough said!

M: The windy roads definitely make it hard but the fact that you have to slow down gives you the chance to see the surroundings.

What are your top tips for close-quarter living in a caravan?

C: Noise-cancelling headphones are a must. A good pillow for those dodgy camper beds. Plenty of snacks. A solid book. And let’s be honest - red wine makes everything better.

M: Travel light, be organised, buy cooking ingredients on a daily basis and do not travel with someone that farts a lot - “Colin”.

What did you learn about NZ’s homegrown kai that you didn’t know before this trip?

C: There are a lot of crossovers with European fire cooking, but the hāngī method is something else. I learned how to build a hāngī pit and cage, how different ingredients need different cooking times, and - most importantly - the respect Māori have for their kai, from gathering to cooking. It’s not just food; it’s tradition.

M: The respect everyone’s had for nature and what it has to offer. Great seafood as we know, but there is much more than that.

What is the best thing you ate during your time in NZ?

C: The hāngī wasn’t just a meal; it was an experience. The smoky, earthy flavours you get from cooking underground - unreal.

M: Self-caught kingfish, venison, kina, whitebait and the list goes on.

What was a personal highlight or most memorable experience from the journey?

C: Being gifted Māori pounamu necklaces was special. We also got to carve our own, guided by an elder’s grandson. That meant a lot, it’s not something you can just buy, I love that.

M: Simply travelling both gorgeous islands by car.

Colin and Manu in front of their caravan "Betty".

Did you learn anything about NZ, its landscape, culture, or traditions that you didn’t previously know?

C: It was my first time in a marae. The greeting from the elders, followed by having to do one in return, it was a humbling experience, unlike anything I’ve ever been part of before.

M: I knew a fair bit about NZ but discovering all of it by travelling and hearing the stories and tales from the locals was an eye-opener.

How would you sum up an NZ road trip in three words?

C: Never. Ever. Boring.

M: Beautiful, gorgeous, and plentiful.