The German supermodel, 51, has been the highlight of spooky season for the better part of two decades, with her absurdly over-the-top and creative looks seeing her undergo complete transformations year after year.
But, in the worst possible faux pas, this year someone has beaten her to the punch.
Klum hit the red carpet at her own party in New York on Thursday night in an elaborate E.T. costume, in which her face could be seen forming part of the neck of Steven Spielberg’s beloved character from the cult 1982 film.
Still, Klum had plenty of supporters, with multiple people declaring the look “iconic.”
Klum has thrown her now-famous bashes since 2000, missing only two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Partially teasing her look in an Instagram Live with Amazon earlier, Klum could be seen undergoing a transformation as a makeup team applied flesh-coloured prosthetics to her face.
One post to her Instagram Story heralded today’s costume her “least comfortable” yet - and that’s saying something for a woman who, a few years back, slithered down the red carpet on Halloween as a giant worm.
While the early preview didn’t entirely give away her overall look, early guesses predicted it could be E.T, a Ninja turtle or The Thing (Benjamin Jacob “Ben” Grimm) from Fantastic Four.
Among celebrities, Halloween in the US presents an other-worldly style parade each year as A-listers hit up an array of parties, but it’s Klum’s costumes, and her dedication to completely transforming her appearance, that has made her the most talked about star come spooky season.
Last year, Klum rocked an over-the-top peacock outfit, which she said took six hours to slip into.
Perhaps her most outrageous outfit to date came in 2022, when Klum hit the red carpet in her giant worm costume, which left her virtually immobile with only her nose, mouth and eyes visible.