Blanchard had married Anderson - a Louisiana teacher - in a prison ceremony in 2022. She was then released on parole in December 2023, with the couple splitting earlier this year.

Anderson and Blanchard only announced their divorce three months before Blanchard revealed she was pregnant. Given they reside in Louisiana, a state statute gave weight to the idea that Anderson might still be considered the child’s father if the divorce isn’t finalised before the baby’s birth, reported People.

Louisiana law states that “if the mother is married to someone other than the biological father when the child was conceived or has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of birth, the husband/ex-husband shall be the presumed father, unless paternity is established for the biological father”.

A state attorney confirmed with the outlet that Anderson could find his name on the birth certificate if the issue wasn’t resolved.

For Urker to be considered the real father by law, he must get Anderson to sign an affidavit stating it is him. If Anderson refused and Urker still wanted to be recorded as the father, he would have to go to the courts and request DNA tests for them to rule who the father is.

Those paternity tests have been taken, since confirming that Urker is the expecting father.

In July, the Herald’s Bethany Reitsma spoke to Blanchard about life for her after prison, her surprise pregnancy, and plans for the future with Urker.

Originally, Urker was an ex of Blanchard. They began as pen pals while Blanchard was in prison, and Urker proposed to her in 2018. However, their relationship ended while she was still serving time.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was imprisoned in 2016 for conspiring to kill her abusive mother DeeDee Blanchard. In December 2023, she was released on parole. Photo / Lifetime

Blanchard was released on parole last year, and her relationship with Urker was re-kindled.

“Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn’t like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we’re in a relationship,” she told People.

“We had kept a friendship for the longest time. He was in a relationship. I was with Ryan, and so we were living different lives with respect to our partners, a ‘wish you the best’ type of thing.”

Following her release, Blanchard and Urker were guests on The Viall Files podcast. The couple told host Nick Viall that Blanchard’s parole conditions will not allow them to live together following the baby’s birth.

“So I am still living with my parents in Cut Off [Louisiana], which is an hour away from [Urker],” Blanchard said of staying at her dad’s home.

“I’m gonna be living there until I’m off of parole. So we’re like, okay, how is this gonna work whenever the baby’s born? Like, how many days could I spend with you, and how many days can you spend with me?

“You know, who will she be with? As, you know, we’re going back and forth, and we’re doing kind of essentially co-parenting even though we are together.”



