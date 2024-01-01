Gypsy Rose Blanchard is commemorating her freedom after she was released from jail on parole last week following a 10-year sentence in connection to the murder of her mum, who medically abused her for years.

Blanchard — who convinced her then-boyfriend to kill her mum Claudine “Dee Dee” in 2015 — exclaimed she was “finally free” and shared her gratitude for “the massive amount of support” from her followers while chatting about her new e-book and upcoming documentary series, according to the New York Post.

“I’m finally free,” she shared on Sunday in a clip on TikTok.

“I just want to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I’ve been getting on social media. Everyone’s been really, really nice and supportive and I really appreciate that.

“It’s nice to be home, I’m back home in Louisiana, enjoying a beautiful day outside.”

Last Thursday, Blanchard was released from prison in Missouri after serving most of her sentence tied to the death of her mother.

Dee Dee Blanchard forced her daughter, Gypsy Rose, to pretend she was battling terminal and debilitating diseases.

The mother even made her sit in a wheelchair and use a feeding tube despite her being a healthy, mobile girl.

Dee Dee had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which parents look for sympathy from others by convincing people their kids are ill.

The mum gained heaps of charity with the deranged scheme, such as a new house, and even deceived doctors by alleging her daughter’s medical records went missing in Hurricane Katrina.

Gypsy Rose was also tricked into thinking she was sick by her mother, especially when she was a child.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard (left) with her mum Dee Dee. Photo / Green County Sheriff

Eventually, Gypsy Rose persuaded her online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill Dee Dee, alleging in his 2018 trial that she wanted to be free of her overbearing mum.

Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence in prison, while Gypsy Rose made a deal to serve 10 years behind bars and pleading guilty to second-degree murder in 2016.

In her TikTok clip shared on Sunday, the former inmate reminded her followers to watch her three-episode docuseries The Prison Confession of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

She also revealed she had released an e-book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, and she’s “super-proud of” it.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks with her lawyers, Mike Stanfield (right) and Clate Baker, during her 2016 trial. Photo / AP

“It’s not a rehashing of everything that happened, it’s more of my reflection of everything that I’ve learned and experienced in the last eight and a half years,” she said.

Blanchard, in another clip, wished her followers a happy New Year’s Eve and said she was going to celebrate 2024 with her father, stepfather, and husband Chris Anderson, who she wed last year.

“So we’re looking to ring in the new year together and it’s going to be really awesome to have some family time after so long,” she said.