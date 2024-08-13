Blanchard captioned the post, “The moment y’all have been waiting for ... it’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbours and families who came to our party today! We also want to thank y’all for your love and support!”

Blanchard found fame when she was imprisoned in 2015 for conspiring with her former boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to murder her abusive mother DeeDee Blanchard. Her release from prison in December 2023 and her transition back to everyday life was documented on the Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which landed on TVNZ+ in July this year.

Speaking to the Herald as Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup was released in New Zealand, Blanchard revealed her pregnancy had been “pretty easy” so far.

She was most looking forward to giving her child everything she didn’t get from her own mother while growing up, she said.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard features in a new Lifetime series about her life after being released from prison. Photo / Annie Flanagan

“I was held back from that,” she explained. “So the thing that I’m most looking forward to is those milestone moments with my child - the first steps, the first bike ride, all of that. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

The mother-to-be said she hoped she, Urker and their daughter would get their “happily ever after”.

“I hope that we could be at peace, [that] we could have a level of happiness despite the past, the stigma that follows me. I’m hoping that someday I can break that and I could live a happy, as close to normal life as possible for us.”

Elsewhere during the interview, she spoke of how difficult it was to adjust to life as a free woman when she was released from prison.

“I thought that I would have jumped back into society and just know how to navigate everything right away, but it turned out to be a little more challenging,” she told the Herald.

“Everything I’ve missed, I’m trying to make up for.”

Blanchard’s case has sparked worldwide interest. Since she was just a few months old, she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a caregiver or parent fakes symptoms of illness or injuries in their child to get attention and medical treatment.

DeeDee Blanchard claimed her daughter had cancer, seizures and muscular dystrophy. She shaved Blanchard’s head and made her use a wheelchair and feeding tube, as well as undergo several surgeries.

Godejohn is serving a life sentence in prison, while Blanchard served eight years of a 10-year sentence.