Gypsy Rose Blanchard, pictured, in 2018, was given a 10-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mum. Photo / AP

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, are going their separate ways less than three months after her prison release.

Blanchard, 32, announced that she and Anderson were separating in a Facebook post on Thursday, reports People.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents [sic] home down the bayou,” she revealed in the post, which was obtained by the publication.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Anderson, 37, started dating Blanchard in 2020. The couple met while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mum, Clauddine “DeeDee” Blanchard.

The pair started seeing each other after the special education teacher from Louisiana began writing to convicted murderer Blanchard while she was serving her jail time.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson, seen in New York IN January this year, have now separated. Photo / Getty Images

In July 2022, the couple were wed in a jailhouse ceremony at Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Centre.

Blanchard was granted parole in September and was released on December 28, almost three years early.

Just a few days after she was released from prison, Blanchard revealed to People that she was excited about married life now she was out of jail. She explained she planned on having another wedding ceremony with Anderson outside of prison.

“We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that,” she told the publication.

She revealed she and her husband only had the “prison wedding” in order to make their vows to each other since it “meant something” to them to do it prior to her being released.

Elaine Frontain Bryant (left), Rob Sharenow, Melissa Moore, Ryan Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Nicole Vogel, Sharon Scott and Brie Miranda Bryant attend an event in new York this year. Photo / Getty Images

“I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else,” she added about having another ceremony.

However, their marriage wasn’t all smooth sailing when Blanchard was released from prison. The convicted murderer hinted in an interview that she was worried about what may be in store for the couple.

“I’ve never lived with a man,” Blanchard said. “I grew up with a mum, so I didn’t even grow up with a dad in the house. So I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what it’s like to live with a man’.

“I think the only fear that I have is, honestly, just making sure that we have good conflict [resolution].

“I’m a very ‘in the moment’ type of person, so I want to make sure if we have an argument, I want to clear it up in the moment. He is … the opposite, where he has to sit on things and think about it, and then come back a couple hours later and resolve it.”

When Blanchard was growing up, she was forced by her mum to pretend that she was battling a variety of illnesses that had her wheelchair-bound for more than 20 years.

Many believe Blanchard’s mum suffered from Munchausen syndrome via proxy - a psychological disorder where parents fake sicknesses for their kids and subject them to nonessential medical treatments, often to try to gain attention for themselves.

The HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and Hulu series The Act retell the events of Blanchard’s childhood.



