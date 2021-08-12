Give Us A Clue: Hilary Barry hits back over show's negative reviews

Give Us A Clue's Hilary Barry, Paula Bennett and Tom Sainsbury. Photo / Supplied

Hilary Barry has taken to Twitter to celebrate Give Us a Clue's ratings and alluded to the show's not-so favourable reviews.

Barry features on the reboot of the 1970s British classic, alongside former National Party politician Paula Bennett and comedian Tom Sainsbury.

The charades-style game show proved to be a hit with audiences when it screened last night - it took out the 7.30pm ratings, Barry says.

Barry posted a cheeky tweet on Thursday celebrating the show's ratings: "Thanks to everyone who watched Give us a Clue last night. It was the top rating show in its slot! #theonlyreviewthatmatters."

The Herald has contacted TVNZ to confirm the Give Us a Clue's ratings.

Barry's hashtag appeared to be a subtle jab about some of the show's negative reviews.

The Herald's entertainment critic Karl Puschmann was one of those reviewers sharing their opinion on the primetime show. While he noted Bennett gave it "the good ol' Kiwi go" he argued that "there were no stakes. Nothing to get behind. The teams weren't playing for anything except bragging rights. And who cares about that?"

"Either be a family show or don't. Pick a lane," he added, noting the show's tendency towards some inappropriate jokes.

Hilary Barry miming on Give Us a Clue. Photo / Supplied

And it appears some of the replies to Barry's tweet echoed her sentiments.

"Loved it!" shared a keen new fan of the show.

"Loved it to bits, thought the casting was superb," another wrote. "This was refreshing and genuine."

"Watched the show last night, wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be, I think you would probably be a better host though," another added.

Barry replied: "But then I wouldn't get to do any charades - that's the fun bit!"

• Give Us A Clue screens Wednesday nights on TVNZ 1