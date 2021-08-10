Leonardo DiCaprio loves parties: Yacht worker reveals Titanic star's lavish lifestyle

Leonardo DiCaprio lives a lavish lifestyle filled with glitzy parties and glamorous models, a yacht worker has spilled the beans. Photo / Supplied

It is rare we ever get a glimpse inside Leonardo DiCaprio's private life.

The ultra private Oscar winning actor is known to live a lavish lifestyle filled with glitzy parties and glamorous models, but we seldom get a peek inside his opulent world.

Now, two of the workers on reality show Below Deck Mediterranean – which follows the life of staff working on yachts for the rich and famous – have spilled on the 46-year-old "Wolf of Wall Street" actor's party antics.

Yacht stews Lexi Wilson and Katie Flood were seen gossiping about DiCaprio, who is worth a cool NZ$370 million, on the latest episode of the reality series on Binge, dubbing him a "wild one" who "loves a dart".

"I met him, first boat I ever worked on at the Cannes Film Festival," chief steward Katie tells Lexi, who adds: "They said he likes to party there [in Cannes]."

"Oh he does," Katie quips back.

"And he has lots of models," Lexi continues, to which Katie replies, "Oh yes he does."

"[He was the] first celebrity I ever met. First time on a yacht," Katie continues. "I am f***ing green at this point and the chief stew goes up to me and was like, 'I want to make sure Leo has a drink in his hand all night.

"I'm like, 'Why the f*** is she trusting me?

"[Leo] loves a dart, loves a Bloody Mary too.

"They say he is a wild one," Lexi quizzes.

"Yeah, he's outrageous," Katie confirms.

What we imagine Leonardo DiCaprio is like at parties. Photo / Supplied

In an interview with Baz Luhrmann earlier this year, the famed Australian director told news.com.au he threw wild parties in Cannes to celebrate his movies.

Though he didn't name drop DiCaprio, the duo worked together on "The Great Gatsby", where Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin threw an epic bash as part of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

"Leonardo da Vinci liked painting but he thought it was a greater art form to do parties," Luhrmann said.

"They're not unlike theatre or film. They create a space in which everyone can leave their bullsh*t outside and commune, be it through music or dance or being inebriated.

"We all have a difficult life in different ways, it isn't some magic carpet ride party. But I love to see people united and uplifted and exulted. It's a privilege to be a part of helping people find that."

He adds: "But the photos are in the vault. We could talk forever about that. We'll do a book one day."