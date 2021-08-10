Will the Sex and the City reboot actually kill Samantha?

Has Kim Cattrall's refusal to participate in the SATC reboot, due to tentions with Sarah Jessica Parker and other cast members, led to the death of Sam Jones? Photo / Getty Images

With a lot of fans eager for the upcoming Sex and the City reboot there has been lengthy discussions around the fact that one of the awesome foursome will not be involved. The new series, titled And Just Like That..., will not feature the character of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall in the original SATC series and two films.

Legend has it that Cattrall did not get along with fellow cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Sources on the set of the second SATC film claim that Cattrall insisted on staying in a different hotel to the rest of the cast and had as little to do with them as possible.

With the fact that Samantha will not be in the series being confirmed the speculation then turned to how the show would write her off. Clues from the set of filming for And Just Like That... may be able to answer that.

The cast of And Just Like That... have been spotted filming a funeral scene, which begs the question: who dies? Knowing that Samantha will not appear in the series many, including sources close to the production, speculate that the funeral is for her.

Sources have confirmed that a major cast member will be killed off in the Sex and the City revival series and a TikTok video shows extras dressed in black milling around the Wolf Building in New York City.

Fans of the series went into meltdown after the clip was released as they attempt to work out which character will be meeting their maker. While the death of Samantha makes the most logical sense, there are many other theories from SATC fans,

Samantha Jones (Cattrall) and Mr Big (Chris Noth) are among the frontrunners to be killed off while Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) and Magda (Lynn Cohen) have also been tipped to meet a grisly end by fans.

A source close to the show recently teased that "it is going to be a big death" – suggesting that it could be Mr Big – the husband of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Other show insiders have suggested that Samantha could die as Kim is not involved in And Just Like That..., turning down the chance to reprise her most famous role.

Fans on social media speculated about the possible victim, with one writing: "Rumour has it it's Mr Big?.

Another added: "Lord forgive me please be Big. I can't handle more back and forth with him and Carrie, enough is enough lol"

However, another fan was saddened by Big's possible demise.

They wrote: "Ok why do they have to do something so depressing? Why would Big have to die? That will ruin it for me."

Only senior cast and crew have been made aware of which character will die and are sworn to secrecy.

A source said: "In the first episode fans will be served up a jaw-dropping storyline where one of the major names on the show will die.

"Those in the know are calling it a 'big death', which obviously has everyone leaping to the conclusion that Mr. Big will be no more."