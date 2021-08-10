Prince Harry worried his juggling cameo in Meghan's birthday video would be 'weird'

Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video features Prince Harry juggling. Video / Archwell

Prince Harry was nervous that his juggling cameo in Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video would be "weird".

Comedian Melissa McCarthy, who starred in the video alongside the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed how Harry really felt about his appearance in the background of the clip.

During the video, Harry, 36, was visible through the window juggling several balls in the garden outside the couple's Montecito mansion.

When the Bridesmaids actress spotted the Duke of Sussex through the window, she started laughing hysterically while Meghan joked, "What the?"

And now she's revealed that Harry confessed he was afraid of looking "weird".

She told Access Hollywood: "I just love that she [Meghan] is like, 'Oh, what can I do to put some good and help some people out?' Well that is awfully nice.

"Then in comes Harry and he's like, 'I can juggle' … Then he's like, 'Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?'

"I was like, 'Weird in a way that will make me watch it five million times!'"

She went on to gush about the couple, saying they were "so sweet and funny" and she found them "very inspiring".

"They're carving out their own lives. They're carving out their lives for their kids.

Prince Harry made an appearance in Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video. Photo / Archewell

"The way she wants to celebrate her 40th is by helping and empowering other women. How do you not get behind that? They don't take themselves too seriously.

"She said, 'Let's do it in a fun way and see if we can drum up more people helping more women kind of get back into the workforce' … I was so pleased to be a part of it."

The video clip gave people a behind-the-scenes look at Meghan's new life in LA as she launched her new 40x40 initiative asking A-listers including Adele and Stella McCartney to donate their time to help women re-enter the workforce.

Meghan wrote in a post on the Archewell website, "In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I'm struck that time is among our most essential gifts.

"Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth," she added.

During the video, fans spotted a photo of baby Lilibet for the first time among several family photos on Meghan's desk.