The Block NZ: Touring the Auckland houses will cost you $49

Meg and Dan's smart and timeless open-plan kitchen is fresh and bright with white joinery and a tiled splashback. 104A Huia Road. Photo / Supplied

The four completed homes from The Block NZ 2021 have just hit the market.

You can peruse the beautifully designed and renovated homes, located in Auckland's Point Chevalier, from the comfort of your computer with the real estate listings having landed on OneRoof.co.nz - but if that is not up close and personal enough there are guided tours, but they come at a price.

The online ticket site through which you can purchase the tour tickets for The Block NZ clearly shows the $49 price tag. Photo / Moshtix

The Block NZ preview tours began last weekend and continue this coming weekend, with tours on both Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15. The tour offers fans the chance to "beat the crowds and avoid the queues to view this year's The Block NZ houses first, up close and in person".

While fans of the show may be chomping at the bit to see the houses that they have watched come to life on the show over several months, they will need to dig deep for the priviledge.

Tim and Arthur's living room at 104C Huia Road is has a church-like feel with its tall ceilings, skylight and huge windows. Photo / Supplied

Tickets to The Block NZ preview tours are for sale for $49. With the homes available to be viewed online and later, to be opened to the public for free, it begs the question: will fans pay almost $50 to tour a house? The answer appears to be a resounding 'yes' with the first weekend of tours selling out and the upcoming tours looking like going that way too.

Not all fans are on board, however. On The Block NZ Facebook page, the post announcing the tours attracted several not happy comments about the hefty price tag.

Not all fans of The Block NZ were keen on the costly house tours, as these Facebook comments show. Photo / Facebook

The homes are undoubtedly impressive with contestant teams Dylan and Keegan, Connie and Rach, Meg and Dan, and Tim and Arthur have given their homes their all, battling through personal conflicts, site injuries and Covid lockdowns to get the job done.

Connie and Rach's house, closest to the street has soaring ceilings and a winning living room, bathed in sunshine. Photo / Supplied

Beyond the fan tours and the Looky Lou's that will follow the next big question is, will they sell?

And if so, how much for? The houses will go to auction and real estate experts predict record prices for the highly coveted properties, especially as a Pt Chev house that grabbed second place in the 2014 of The Block NZ recently sold for $3.18m.