Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are 'not dating' despite rumours

Reps for the actors have denied the rumours. Photo / Supplied

Friends fans have gone absolutely wild for the rumoured news that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating.

The news comes after the actors confessed that they had feelings for each other earlier this year during Friends: The Reunion.

"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there," a source told Closer.

"They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

They were allegedly "spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing," the source said.

"They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

However, HuffPostUK reports that an off-screen romance between the pair is not in fact true.

A rep for Schwimmer told HuffPostUK that the report was not accurate.

That was followed up by a spokesperson for Aniston who also said they were just Friends, not lovers.

During the reunion special, the pair admitted to having feelings for each other, but never acting on it.

"The first season I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer said.

"At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship.

"And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Schwimmer said that they would often "cuddle on the couch" during rehearsal breaks.

"We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch and I kept thinking, how did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?"

Aniston, 52, also said that she and Schwimmer, 54, often pondered about whether or not their first kiss would be on-screen.

"Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television'," she said.

"Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."