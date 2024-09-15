Father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, who starred on
Schitt’s Creek together, are set to host, with Martin Short, Mindy Kaling, Lily Gladstone, Colin Farrell, Selena Gomez, Dick Van Dyke and Greta Lee among the celebrities presenting the awards today. Olympic medalists Caeleb Dressel and Ilona Maher are also set to appear. Here is the full list of nominees: Outstanding Comedy Series Abbott Elementary The Bear Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks Only Murders in the Building Palm Royale Reservation Dogs What We Do in the Shadows Outstanding Drama Series The Crown Fallout The Gilded Age The Morning Show Mr. and Mrs. Smith WINNER : Shōgun Slow Horses 3 Body Problem Outstanding Limited Series, Anthology or Movie WINNER: Baby Reindeer Fargo Lessons in Chemistry Ripley True Detective: Night Country Jeremy Allen White and Abby Elliott in The Bear. Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai,
Reservation Dogs WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Larry David,
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Matt Berry,
What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short,
Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin,
Only Murders in the Building Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri,
The Bear WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig,
Palm Royale
Maya Rudolph,
Loot
Quinta Brunson,
Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez,
Only Murders in the Building Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang,
Saturday Night Live WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Lionel Boyce,
The Bear
Paul Rudd,
Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams,
Abbott Elementary Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett,
Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder,
Hacks
Janelle James,
Abbott Elementary WINNER: Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Meryl Streep,
Only Murders in the Building
Sheryl Lee Ralph,
Abbott Elementary Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Randall Einhorn,
Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
WINNER: Christopher Storer, The Bear
Ramy Youseff, The Bear
Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson,
Abbott Elementary
Meredith Scardino & Sam Means,
Girls5eva WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky, Hacks
Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo,
The Bear
Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider,
The Other Two
Jake Bender & Zach Dunn,
What We Do In The Shadows Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Dominic West,
The Crown
Donald Glover,
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Gary Oldman,
Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada,
Shōgun
Idris Elba,
Hijack
Walton Goggins,
Fallout Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Carrie Coon,
The Gilded Age
Imelda Staunton,
The Crown
Jennifer Aniston,
The Morning Show
Maya Erskine,
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Reese Witherspoon
, The Morning Show Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Jack Lowden,
Slow Horses
Jon Hamm,
The Morning Show
Jonathan Pryce,
The Crown
Mark Duplass,
The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano,
Shōgun
Takehiro Hira,
Shōgun Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Christine Baranski,
The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie,
The Morning Show
Greta Lee,
The Morning Show
Lesley Manville,
The Crown
Karen Pittman,
The Morning Show
Holland Taylor,
The Morning Show The Crown is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Photo / Netflix Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Hiro Murai,
Mr. & Mrs. Smith WINNER: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun
Saul Metzstein,
Slow Horses
Stephen Daldry,
The Crown
Mimi Leder,
The Morning Show
Salli Richardson-Whitfield,
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner,
Fallout
Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover,
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks,
Shōgun
Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente,
Shōgun WINNER: Will Smith, Slow Horses
Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare,
The Crown Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Andrew Scott,
Ripley
Jon Hamm,
Fargo
Matt Bomer,
Fellow Travelers WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Tom Hollander,
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Brie Larson,
Lessons in Chemistry WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Juno Temple,
Fargo
Naomi Watts,
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Sofía Vergara,
Griselda Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jonathan Bailey,
Fellow Travelers WINNER: Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman,
Lessons in Chemistry
Robert Downey Jr.,
The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill,
Baby Reindeer
Treat Williams,
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Dakota Fanning,
Ripley
Diane Lane,
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis,
True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone,
Under the Bridge
Nava Mau,
Baby Reindeer Outstanding Directing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Weronika Tofilska,
Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley,
Fargo
Gus Van Sant,
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Millicent Shelton,
Lessons in Chemistry WINNER: Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa López,
True Detective: Night Country Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie WINNER: Richard Gadd , Baby Reindeer
Steven Zaillian
, Ripley
Charlie Brooker
, Joan is Awful - Black Mirror
Noah Hawley
, The Tragedy of the Commons - Fargo
Ron Nyswaner
, You’re Wonderful - Fellow Travelers
Issa López,
Part 6 -True Detective: Night Country Outstanding Variety Talk Series WINNER: T he Daily Show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Late Night With Seth Meyers The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Outstanding Scripted Variety Series WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Saturday Night Live Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special WINNER: Alex Edelman, Just For Us The Oscars
John Early,
Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia,
The Old Man And The Pool
Jacqueline Novak,
Get On Your Knees Outstanding Reality Competition Program The Amazing Race RuPaul’s Drag Race Top Chef WINNER: The Traitors The Voice You can watch the Emmy Awards red carpet and awards ceremony on Sky’s Rialto Channel from 5.30pm, Monday September 16