Taika Waititi, pictured here with Rita Ora, is up for Outstanding Comedy Series as executive producer for Reservation Dogs. Photo / Getty Images

The 76th Emmy Awards are taking place today - just 7 months after the 75th awards took place in January following a four-month postponement due to the Hollywood strikes.

A new round of winners will be presented today, and once again The Bear is a keen front-runner with 23 nominations - but two Kiwi-created shows also landed top nominations.

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s TV show What We Do in the Shadows is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, and the show’s lead actor, Matt Berry, has earned a nod for Outstanding Actor. Kiwis may remember the show as a movie when it was released in 2014; however, Clement and Waititi adapted the script in 2019 and brought it to the small screen in the US.

Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and its star D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

In the Drama category, FX’s Shōgun may only have one season, but it’s already making its mark in the industry, leading the way with 25 nominations.