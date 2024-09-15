Advertisement
Updated

Emmy Awards 2024: The Bear, Baby Reindeer dominate awards so far

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Taika Waititi, pictured here with Rita Ora, is up for Outstanding Comedy Series as executive producer for Reservation Dogs. Photo / Getty Images

The 76th Emmy Awards are taking place today - just 7 months after the 75th awards took place in January following a four-month postponement due to the Hollywood strikes.

A new round of winners will be presented today, and once again The Bear is a keen front-runner with 23 nominations - but two Kiwi-created shows also landed top nominations.

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s TV show What We Do in the Shadows is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, and the show’s lead actor, Matt Berry, has earned a nod for Outstanding Actor. Kiwis may remember the show as a movie when it was released in 2014; however, Clement and Waititi adapted the script in 2019 and brought it to the small screen in the US.

Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and its star D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

In the Drama category, FX’s Shōgun may only have one season, but it’s already making its mark in the industry, leading the way with 25 nominations.

Father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, who starred on Schitt’s Creek together, are set to host, with Martin Short, Mindy Kaling, Lily Gladstone, Colin Farrell, Selena Gomez, Dick Van Dyke and Greta Lee among the celebrities presenting the awards today. Olympic medalists Caeleb Dressel and Ilona Maher are also set to appear.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

WINNER: Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Limited Series, Anthology or Movie

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Jeremy Allen White and Abby Elliott in The Bear.
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

WINNER: Christopher Storer, The Bear

Ramy Youseff, The Bear

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Meredith Scardino & Sam Means, Girls5eva

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky, Hacks

Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo, The Bear

Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Jake Bender & Zach Dunn, What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Idris Elba, Hijack

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

The Crown is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Photo / Netflix
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

WINNER: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner, Fallout

Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks, Shōgun

Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente, Shōgun

WINNER: Will Smith, Slow Horses

Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare, The Crown

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Juno Temple, Fargo

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

WINNER: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Directing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Weronika Tofilska, Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry

WINNER: Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Charlie Brooker, Joan is Awful - Black Mirror

Noah Hawley, The Tragedy of the Commons - Fargo

Ron Nyswaner, You’re Wonderful - Fellow Travelers

Issa López, Part 6 -True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Alex Edelman, Just For Us

The Oscars

John Early, Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia, The Old Man And The Pool

Jacqueline Novak, Get On Your Knees

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

WINNER: The Traitors

The Voice

You can watch the Emmy Awards red carpet and awards ceremony on Sky’s Rialto Channel from 5.30pm, Monday September 16


