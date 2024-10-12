A screenshot from Eminem's new song Temporary, which features footage of his daughter Hailie when she was a child. Photo / @eminem

Hailie Jade Mathers is expecting a baby boy.

The 28-year-old podcaster - who is the daughter of rap legend Eminem, 51, and his ex-wife Kim Scott - revealed through her father’s music video for his new song Temporary last week that she and husband Evan McClintock are expecting their first baby together, and has now done a gender reveal.

Speaking on her Just A Little Shady podcast, she popped a balloon filled with blue confetti and proclaimed: “It’s a boy! We’re so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me. They’re going to go golfing with me. I’ve got a little buddy. I was like, ‘Okay well they’re still going to Target with me’.”

Eminem’s music video featured a montage of clips of the pair across of their lives so far – including a moment when she presented her father with a blue jumper with “Grandpa 1″ written on the back, as well as a copy of her sonogram, which she later posted on Instagram.