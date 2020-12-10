Ellen Show is struggling to book celebrity guests and attract sponsors in wake of scandal

Explosive new claims from insiders have revealed The Ellen Show is struggling to book celebrity guests and to attract advertisers after a year of negative headlines.

A new report by Buzzfeed news quoting current Ellen Show producers has revealed the extent of damage to the show in the wake of the toxic workplace scandal.

After months off-air, Ellen returned to TV in September with the beleaguered host addressing the scandal in her opening monologue.

"As you may have heard this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation," she said. "I learned that things happened here that never should've happened.

"I take that very seriously, and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people who were affected."

After her apology, it was "on with the show" for Ellen, but behind the scenes producers are scrambling to keep the programme afloat as they deal with the fallout from the scandal.

The Ellen Show used to be the talk show every celebrity wanted to appear on, but not anymore.

"I wouldn't set up anyone on her show right now to do anything that could possibly cause them more negative headlines," a publicist told Buzzfeed. "You have to tread so carefully with your clients and your clients' reputations, so you don't want to put your client in any line of fire sympathising with someone that any community or anyone would feel bad about.

"We're not going to align anyone with Ellen," the publicist said.

Another publicist added, "The feedback we've been getting is that Ellen is no longer a first choice for talent," with celebrities instead preferring to appear on other talk shows including The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show.

Top producers at The Ellen Show have since asked for help from more junior producers in a desperate bid to keep the programme interesting.

"For the first time, everyone was starting to ask us, 'If you have an idea, tell us because we will listen. If you have an idea for a celeb, even if they're not A-list or famous, we'll take anyone who will bring us numbers and eyeballs,'" a current employee told Buzzfeed.

"That's when they started to be real with us and essentially said, 'Give us anything because we need help.' Our old strategy doesn't work anymore."

Ellen DeGeneres mingles with fans at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2012. Photo / AP

Celebrities aren't the only ones who are wary of being aligned with Ellen right now.

Advertisers are no longer rushing to sponsor the programme which has made the show's annual "12 Days of Giveaways" promotion particularly difficult this year.

"In a typical year, '12 Days of Giveaways' is huge," a current producer told Buzzfeed. "Everyone wants to be in the audience. Everyone wants the gifts. And so we line up all these crazy sponsors, and people love it.

"But this year, our '12 Days' is more condensed. We don't have as many sponsors," they said, adding that the pandemic is not the only thing to blame.

After Ellen's on-air apology in September, brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer told Australia's news.com.au that the talk show (which is contracted until 2022) could only survive if viewers started trusting the host again.

"What she said is enough to move past the scandal for many," he said. "But now she has to prove with her actions that she is capable of change by treating people around her with respect, and it will be up to the audience to see if it's sincere. If not, her career with end in spontaneous combustion."

While ratings for all talk shows are down in the US right now, The Ellen Show's ratings have dropped the most, suggesting that perhaps that trust hasn't been regained so far.