Website of the Year
Premium
Entertainment

Paul McCartney on lockdown and his friendship with John Lennon

15 minutes to read
The Times
By: Jonathan Dean

Made while he was tucked away in his Sussex farmhouse, his latest album is full of beautiful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

Paul McCartney spent lockdown on his farm in East Sussex. During the day he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.