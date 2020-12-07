Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi snap up $69 million house in LA

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres have sold their "prison" for a $69 million mansion.

Ellen DeGeneres is rounding out her tumultuous year with a lavish property purchase.

The serial property flipper and her wife, the actress Portia de Rossi, have secured themselves a new house for a cool $69 million (US$49 million), set in the same estate as Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal is one of the priciest ever sold in the exclusive enclave of Montecito, Santa Barbara.

The property, which was sold by comedian and political commentator Dennis Miller and his wife, Carolyn Espley-Miller, a former model, features three plots which are a combined 1.6ha, and includes a South African Cape Dutch-style main building, a barn and a large lily pond.

Ellen can now count Prince Harry and Meghan as her neighbours. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after the couple, who are longtime property owners in the ritzy neighbourhood, offloaded their sprawling Balinese-inspired mansion for $47.3 million (US$33.3 million), Variety reported last month. It is the very property the star referred to as her "prison" during lockdown in March.

The sale price was lower than the star couple had been hoping for, with the property hitting the market a month ago with $56.7 million (US$40 million) price hopes.

The new buyer has yet to be identified, but they reportedly purchased the entire property in cash, records reveal.

DeGeneres and de Rossi originally bought the hilltop residence early in 2019 for US$38.3 million.

The total offering – set behind large gates and looking out onto the Pacific Ocean – has multiple structures, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and five half-baths, on nearly 4ha of land.

In July, the home was targeted by burglars who stole "high-value jewellery and watches" according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as reported by the New York Post.

Ellen sold the property she referred to as her "prison" during lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

Deputies said the house was targeted because of its status as a known home to celebrities.

The couple also formerly owned a compound in Beverly Hills, which they sold to American Idol host Ryan Seacrest in 2012 for around $55 million (US$39 million).

Seacrest recently put the property on the market with the gobsmacking price tag of $120.6 million (US$85 million).

The sale, if Seacrest achieves the asking price listed, would mean he'd be more than doubling his money in the investment.

The home is described as one of Beverly Hills most private and secluded estates, according to its listing.

DeGeneres reportedly assembled the entire compound during her five years of ownership by combining four separate properties.

The couple also own a posh Beverly Hills mansion they bought from Adam Levine, another home-flipping celeb, which they picked up last year for nearly $60 million (US$42.5 million), and in June, they sold a Hollywood Hills home to Ariana Grande.

DeGeneres, 62, the richest comedian in the world worth around $466 million, lost some of the shine on her image this year.

The public opinion of DeGeneres shifted following reports of a toxic work environment at her show leading to the ousting of several top executives.

In April, the talk show host also compared being in coronavirus lockdown to being in prison, when she was filming one of her "at-home editions" of her show.

"One thing that I've learned from being in quarantine is that people — this is like being in jail, is what it is," DeGeneres said in the video.

"It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay. The jokes that I have. I feel bad for the kids at home, all the college students, all the parents. I feel bad for a lot of people. But I think that a lot of people out there need words of encouragement, and that's what I want to do."