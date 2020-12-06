TikTok chef reveals how to make your own McDonald's McChicken at home

An Australian chef and TikTok star has shared his very simple recipe to create the iconic McChicken at home.

Morgan Hipworth, from Melbourne, shared the recipe in a now-viral TikTok video showing just how he recreates the classic burger and insists it's "even better than the real thing".

The 19-year-old begins the burger by combining spices such as garlic, onion powder, celery salt, black pepper and potato flour. He then creates a dry mix with them that gives the burger it's punchy taste.

Hipworth pops the chicken breast into the dry mix, then a wet mix of egg, water, rice flour and potato flour, then back in to the dry mix to lock-in the flavour.

The next step is popping the coated chicken in boiling hot vegetable oil to fry at 170C until golden brown.

Morgan fries the chicken in oil at 170 degrees Celsius until golden brown. Photo / TikTok

The chef also creates a secret sauce of 10mL of pickle juice and 50g of Kewpie mayonnaise for an extra level of saltiness.

The toasted brioche bun, is then topped with the cooked chicken, fresh cut lettuce and the mayo mix, before topping it with the other half of the bun.

The end result is something of beauty with many TikTok users vowing to give it a go in their own kitchen.

How to recreate Morgan's McDonald's-inspired McChicken

Ingrediants

1 chicken breast

Brioche buns

Shredded iceberg lettuce

Vegetable oil

Wet mix

50g potato flour

50g rice flour

1 egg

Water (if needed)

Dry mix

100g potato flour

100g rice flour

1tsp celery salt

1tsp garlic powder

1tsp onion powder

1tsp black pepper

Mayo

50g kewpie mayonnaise

10ml pickle juice (liquid from pickles)

Method

Slice the chicken breast into thin patty-shaped pieces.

Combine the ingredients for the dry mix together in a bowl. In another bowl, combine the wet mix ingredients together.

Coat the chicken breast into the dry mix first, then the wet mix and once again into the dry mix.

Fry the chicken in boiling vegetable oil at 170 degrees Celsius until golden brown.

Combine the ingredients for the mayonnaise and toast the brioche bun. Layer the bun with the chicken, lettuce, mayonnaise and top of the bun.