Sienna Miller spills on Jude Law's affair with children's nanny

Jude Law and Sienna Miller pictured together in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

Sienna Miller's "most challenging moment" of her life was when it was publicly revealed Jude Law was cheating on her.

The Alfie star admitted to having an affair with his children's nanny when he and Miller were dating in the mid-2000s and recalling how she felt at the time, Miller remembered how "hard" it was.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, she said: "That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I'll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it's just the last thing you want to do. It was really hard. And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behaviour. They knew where I would be every night."

Sienna Miller says she struggled with 'the height of paparazzi madness' at the time of the affair. Photo / Getty Images

And Miller has "no recollection" of her life at that time.

She added: "There's a whole six weeks of that experience that I don't remember. I have no recollection of it.

"People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don't remember. I was in so much shock over it all. And I'd really just begun. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything.

"There was so much noise that it was hard to think straight and focus on my work, which I always took very seriously. It ate everything else. I look back on it and wonder how I did get through it—but I did."