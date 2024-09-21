“So it’s not the radio show. The radio show is fun, but everything else around it just exhausted me.”

She said the need to be positive and upbeat for three to four hours of live radio could also be draining on the rare days when something was going on in your personal life that took down your mood.

Her decision to leave was something she had been thinking about for several years, and she said the ultimate decision came down to how the media landscape has changed.

“Back when I was at The Edge, for example, we were encouraged to just push the boundaries, say what we want, do what we want, just really get people listening and pull stunts and do whatever. That was a fun time.

“So when I went to More FM, it’s family-friendly, our audience is more conservative. You’re not allowed to be that person you were on The Edge.”

Feeney said she felt “quite restricted” and that she wasn’t being challenged enough.

“It’s not like anyone is to blame for that, it’s just the way the kind of station I was on and the time of life, the way that things are in the media right now. I just felt a bit, not lazy, just boring. I feel a bit boring and stale.”

She said she is scared to remind people about some of the things she and her colleagues used to do on the radio, because they were fine 20 years ago but would get you cancelled now.

There were able to have sell-out parties in pubs, and people would come on stage and strip naked in order to win a T-shirt, Feeney said.

Another memorable moment was the Dancing of the Flaming Pubes, when they would set someone’s pubic hair on fire.

“One time we were in Palmerston North, and this guy did the Dance of the Flaming Pubes and the smell was so bad that everyone evacuated,” Feeney said.

Now, Feeney has teamed up with her ex-husband and former radio co-host Dom Harvey to work together in podcasting.

