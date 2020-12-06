Mindy Kaling defends her kids' names after 'rude' fan asked why they were 'so Caucasian'

The star was quick to respond when a fan questioned whether her kids had Indian middle names. Photo / Getty Images

Mindy Kaling has been forced to defend her children's names, after a "rude" fan asked why they are so "Caucasian".

It comes after the actress secretly welcomed a baby boy earlier this year.

The comment appeared on a post Kaling made about featuring on the cover of Vogue India's December issue.

"I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of [Vogue India's] December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer," she wrote.

"I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no. But [publicist Katie Greenthal] and Vogue surrounded me with talented and wonderful people, and now I'm thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life. 'Post partum pandemic fabulous' is what I like to call it. Thank you [Vogue India], I love you! More photos to come. Enjoy!"

The commenter then wrote, "Not my business but do your children have Indian middle names? You are proud of your culture and I was wondering why the kids have very Caucasian names."

The actress was quick to reply, "They do! Swati and Avu!"

Kaling had previously revealed that her daughter Katherine's middle name was Swati, whereas she had only revealed Spencer's middle name recently.

On the name Swati, Kaling added that, "It's my mom's name. It's gorgeous and meaningful."

Kaling also made sure to pay tribute to her father, with Spencer's middle name being his full name.

While Kaling appeared to take the comment in her stride, some fans leapt to her defence.

"This is a rude comment … I'm half Mexican and named Loraine go figure," they wrote.

Another commenter added, "Certainly she can be both proud of her culture and name her children anything she wants … My half-Indian son will have an Indian middle and last name but his 'Caucasian' first name doesn't negate our pride in that part of his culture."

Someone else commented, "India's huge and diverse and they spent a ton of time under British rule. Because of that there are Indian people who are and have been given commonly white names! They've adapted and moved forward in a way that they know, like Mindy's family and the families of some of my very Indian friends!"

It didn't end there.

"The truth is, our names may have absolutely nothing to do with British rule. Kerala is 20 per cent Christian and the women in my family have had names like 'Anna' or 'Susan' for the last 2000 years, well before we were colonised," a fourth responded.

"There are over 30 million Christians in India, many with names like 'Katherine'. And Catholic missionaries in the 16th century certainly left their mark before the Brits arrived."

"Just also wanted to add this point to the discussion! There is the South Asian Diaspora who have not lived in South Asia for generations, and often they develop new cultures," one user added.

"In the Caribbean there is a sizeable South Asian community with English as their first language, and many from those countries have Christian/European first names.

"In my family, we all have names that originate in Europe [English, French, Roman] with middle names that are Arabic or Hindu. There are all sorts of South Asian stories."