Dolly Parton dresses as Playboy bunny for husband Carl's 79th birthday

Music legend Dolly Parton's celebrating a "hot girl summer" with a sweet new video dedicated to her husband of 57 years, Carl Dean.

Parton dressed up in a revealing Playboy bunny outfit for the social media post, which gave fans a rare glimpse into her private life.

"Wonder why I'm dressed like this? It's for my husband's birthday. Remember some time back I said I was going to pose for Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I'm 75, and they don't have a magazine anymore," Parton told fans.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

It was reported last year that Parton was in talks to pose for Playboy again, more than 40 years after she appeared on the cover of the magazine's October 1978 issue – but Playboy's final print issue was published in March 2020.

"My husband always loved the original cover, and I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years, and I'm not going to try to talk him out of that," said Parton.

She explained that as a birthday present for Carl, who turned 79 yesterday, she posed for a new, updated Playboy cover, which was framed alongside her original Playboy cover.

"In the first one I was a little butterball. well, I'm string cheese now. He'll probably think I'm cream cheese, I hope," she said with a wink. "Anyway, I'm going to surprise him, going in singing to him in my little bunny suit.

"What do you think? Think Playboy oughta pay me for the photo shoot? I do!"

The video then showed Parton's famously private husband from the back as she presented him with the framed photos.

Parton and Dean have rarely appeared in public together throughout their marriage, leading to speculation about their "unconventional" relationship – but as Parton has explained in the past, the man she married back in 1966 is simply a homebody.

The video also gave fans a rare glimpse at Parton in a much more revealing outfit than she's worn in recent years, amid regular speculation about the many secret tattoos she's rumoured to have.

Comedian Roseanne Barr claimed in 2011 that Parton is "totally tattooed".

"She showed me. She's got all these awesome tattoos all over her body – no black or blue lines, all like pastel, gorgeous bows all over everything."

Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders corroborated the story in an interview on Channel 7's Sunday Night, claiming she got an intimate look at Parton's ink when she bumped into the singer at a restaurant.

"She literally just opened her top, and she wasn't wearing a bra," said Saunders.

"They were the most beautiful angels and beautiful butterflies and baskets of flowers in pastel-coloured tattoos."

Parton herself finally addressed the speculation in an interview with People last year.

"I do have some tattoos, that's true. But they're tasteful. I'm not a tattoo girl," she said.