Covid 19 coronavirus: Dolly Parton gets first dose of Moderna vaccine

Country music legend Dolly Parton has received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Parton excitedly shared with her social media followers that she was receiving the vaccine, and even remixed one of her biggest hits for the occasion. The musician had contributed funds for the vaccine's research, and she was now finally eligible to receive it.

"I'm finally going to get my vaccine I'm so excited! I've been waiting a while to get it, I'm old enough to get it and I'm smart enough to get it. So I'm very happy that I'm going to get my Moderna shot today," the 75-year-old said.

The singer-songwriter shared the video of herself getting the vaccine and used her platform to encourage others who may be hesitant about getting the jab.

Dolly Parton receiving her Moderna vaccine. Photo / Vanderbilt Heath

She sang a new version of her song Jolene, changing the lyrics so they fitted with the occasion.

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine! I'm begging of you please don't hesitate," she sings.

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine! Because once you're dead it's a bit too late."

Parton added: "I'm dead serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is, and that would be a great shot in the arm wouldn't it?"

She also had a message for people who were apprehensive about getting the vaccine: "I just want to say to all of you cowards out there, don't be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot."

Parton put on a face mask before she had her shot administered by a research doctor at Vanderbilt University medical centre.

Her verdict: "That didn't hurt, just stung a bit but that was from the alcohol pad."

Last year it was unveiled Parton contributed US$1 million ($1.45 million) to vaccine research after she was credited in the footnotes of an article for contributing funding for research by Vanderbilt University Medical Centre.