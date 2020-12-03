'I'm sick of him': Dolly Parton on celebrating 54 years of marriage

Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage during Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. Photo / Getty Images

Notoriously private couple Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean have been married for 54 years and the Jolene singer has opened up about the relationship in a podcast interview this week.

"My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54, and I'm sick of him and I'm sure he's sick of me," she joked to Jessie Ware on the Table Manners podcast.

In the interview, 74-year-old Parton laughed at the longevity of the couple's relationship and joked about her love for sex and food: "My weaknesses have always been men, sex, and food and not necessarily in that order."

The couple married in 1966, after being together for three years. Parton, who has 12 siblings, said Dean had to get used to her big family when he suddenly gained five sisters-in-law and six brothers-in-law.

"He loves them all and they love him," she said.

The singer recently admitted that, because she keeps her marriage out of the spotlight, she still gets asked if her husband is actually real.

"A lot of people have thought that through the years, because he does not want to be in the spotlight at all," she said in October.

"It's just not who he is. He's like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute's peace and he's right about that."

According to an article on the Oprah Winfrey's magazine, Dean runs an asphalt-paving company in Nashville and the two enjoy their quiet life together.

The singer has made a concerted effort to keep her husband out of the limelight during her career and she says that has worked out perfectly for them.

She told Entertainment Tonight" that she has "always respected and appreciated" his need for privacy.

"He said, 'I didn't choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together.' And we do and we have. We've been together 56 years, married 54," she said.

"Our joke about the fact, when people ask me why it's lasted this long, I say, 'Because I stay gone.' And there's a lot of truth in that - the fact that we're not in each other's faces all the time."

Dean is said to have only ever seen his wife on stage in one of her concerts.

"But we do have a great respect and admiration for each other. We both have a great sense of humour. So, we have a lot of fun."

"We have similar tastes ... we love to travel around our little RV, and we don't like parties and all that stuff."