Covid 19 coronavirus: Dolly Parton gets second dose of Moderna vaccine

Dolly Parton has had her second dose of the vaccine she helped fund. Photo / Twitter

Dolly Parton has had her second dose of the Moderna Covid-19 jab.

The "9 To 5" hitmaker - who donated $1 million to those working on the vaccine - is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A tweet on the country legend's official Twitter page read: "Dolly gets a (second) dose of her own medicine.

"Thank you Dr Naji Abumrad, Andrea Calhoun and Heather O'Dell of @VUMChealth."

Last month, Dolly shared a picture of herself getting the first dose on her social media accounts, which she also captioned: "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine."

The 75-year-old singer had insisted she would wait for her coronavirus vaccine as she didn't want people to think it was a show.

Asked if she had got her jab, she said in February: "No. I'm not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money. I'm very funny about that.

"I'm going to get mine though, but I'm going to wait. I'm at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75," she added.

"I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, 'Nah, don't do that.' You'll look like you're just doing a show. None of my work is really like that."

And Dolly was just "happy to be part" of the creation of the vaccine.

She shared: "Well, I follow my heart. I'm a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me into the right direction and let me know what to do. When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, 'I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination.' I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt [University] - they're wonderful people, they've been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine. I get a lot more credit than I deserve I think, but I was just happy to be a part of any and all of that."