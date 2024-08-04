“We weren’t exclusively dating ever and I think both of our schedules ... like when we would try to hang out it’d be like, okay, we have this one day of the whole month where we’re both maybe in town,” she explained.

She added that she had “tried to avoid” responding to the rumours since then, but now felt that “time had passed” and that the pair were still friends.

In September 2022, Moroney released her song Tennessee Orange, believed by many to be about Wallen, who is originally from Tenessee. The song refers to a man with “blue eyes”. Wallen himself responded with a song called Tennessee Fan, about a blonde woman he met at a Vols football game.

Moroney then shared a photo of herself wearing a Vols shirt, which her fans believed belonged to Wallen - something Moroney herself later confirmed during an interview with SiriusXM.

Country music star Morgan Wallen played a show in New Zealand in 2023. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this year, Moroney performed in New Zealand for the first time with the Country Music Association touring series Introducing Nashville at the Tuning Fork at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Speaking to the NZ Herald at the time, she revealed that pursuing music was “the most left field” thing she’d done.

“I went to college and thought I was going to be an accountant, that’s what I went to school for,” she explained.

“It’s so cool to experience but it’s definitely not even something that I could dream up or put on my bucket list, ‘cause I didn’t think this was going to happen,” she said.

She said of her rise to country music fame, “It feels very surreal, none of it really feels real at all.

“It doesn’t actually set in until I see videos and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m in another country and they’re singing my songs’. Like, that is insane.”







