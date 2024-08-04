“We weren’t exclusively dating ever and I think both of our schedules ... like when we would try to hang out it’d be like, okay, we have this one day of the whole month where we’re both maybe in town,” she explained.
She added that she had “tried to avoid” responding to the rumours since then, but now felt that “time had passed” and that the pair were still friends.
In September 2022, Moroney released her song Tennessee Orange, believed by many to be about Wallen, who is originally from Tenessee. The song refers to a man with “blue eyes”. Wallen himself responded with a song called Tennessee Fan, about a blonde woman he met at a Vols football game.
Moroney then shared a photo of herself wearing a Vols shirt, which her fans believed belonged to Wallen - something Moroney herself later confirmed during an interview with SiriusXM.