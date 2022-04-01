Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

CODA is the year's best picture and also the most emotionally manipulative

5 minutes to read
CODA. Photo / Supplied

CODA. Photo / Supplied

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna review a movie about not hearing.

SCORES
Structural / formal innovation: 1
Academy awards: 3
Emotional manipulation: 5

SHE SAW

Nothing is more Greg than blubbering like a teeny tiny baby through a movie, then

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.