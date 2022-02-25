Voyager 2021 media awards
Entertainment

One marriage, two movie reviews: The Worst Person in the World

5 minutes to read
Renate Reinsve in The Worst Person in the World. Photo / Supplied

Renate Reinsve in The Worst Person in the World. Photo / Supplied

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna fall in love with The Worst Person in the World.

SCORES

Renate Reinsve (acting): 5
Renate Reinsve (strength of reviewer's feelings for): 5

SHE SAW

Having seen the photo of Renate Reinsve, the

