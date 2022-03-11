Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

One marriage, two movie reviews: Lucy and Desi

5 minutes to read
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Photo / Supplied

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Photo / Supplied

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna look for life lessons in a movie about one of the most important couples in showbiz

SCORES
Quantity of work on their hit TV show: 5
Quantity of work on their relationship: 1

SHE

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.