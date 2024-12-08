The 1990s

Pio Terei, Ricky Morris, and Frankie Stevens as the Kiwi ‘Rat Pack’ (Mid-90s)

They were the original Christmas in the Park power trio, and it’s clear to see why.

From the moment that throbbing bassline starts playing and Stevens' booming voice introduces his sharply dressed crew, you can tell (no matter how old or young you are) you’re about to be wowed by a theatrical masterclass.

“Guys, I’ve got to tell ya, I’ve never seen you fellas look so good,” Stevens says to his companions, who appear in spiffy white suits and red bowties.

Then, like a Kiwi version of the infamous Sinatra Rat Pack, the three launch into the popular carol Virgin Mary Had A Baby Boy with impeccable timing and swagger in their swing.

The screams from the crowd are justified, as the harmony moulds into a perfect blend: Terei and Morris taking the upper parts and Stevens jumping in with the bass.

Frankie Stevens performs at a Sir Howard Morrison tribute concert. Photo / Rotorua Daily Post

Each of the singers is a legend in their own right.

Stevens, who is the brother of INXS alum Jon Stevens, recently won the Variety Artists Club of New Zealand’s Benny Award, the highest honour for a New Zealand variety entertainer.

Morris has accumulated 35 years in the music industry, having won New Zealand Music Awards, the prestigious APRA Silver Scroll, and many others.

Terei hosted Christmas in the Park for years, also finding fame in the 90s on the TV3 show Pete and Pio with fellow comedian Peter Rowley, and subsequent solo show Pio!

While the three haven’t appeared together for a while now, it’s clear their 90s performance will long stand as a testament to the classic era of Christmas in the Park.

The Topp Twins bring humour and heart (Mid-90s)

“Hello New Zealand, don’t you look a picture out there,” Dame Lynda Topp beamed as she looked out at the Auckland Domain crowd as her ‘Camp Mother’ alias.

“If I knew you were coming, I would’ve baked a cake”.

By this point in their career, Lynda and her partner in comedy Dame Jools Topp had dominated screens and stages with their trademark Kiwi humour and swept up plenty of awards for their troubles.

And in their special Christmas in the Park appearance, it’s hard not to crack a smile when “Camp Leader” (Jools) begins to rabbit on about how exciting things are and is then instantly shut down by her superior.

What follows is a masterclass in musical comedy from one of New Zealand’s most beloved double acts.

Silver Bells lets the pair’s vocal cords shine as they belt out the popular carol with undeniable power. The crowd is clearly captivated, singing along with every word and watching the pair strum and jingle away.

Lynda Topp and Jools Topp from the Topp Twins. Photo / Warren Buckland

After a short skit, with Camp Leader again oozing with overexcitement and Camp Mother taking her thick coat off because of the heat, the pair launch into what they described as a “Christmas Yodel”.

“We want you all to join in. We want the people all around New Zealand to hear it”.

Then, the vocal acrobatics began. The twins yodel as well as the Swiss Alps professionals do while still keeping that classic Kiwi flavour.

In recent times, it’s been a rather tough few years for the pair, with both Jools and Lynda dealing with cancer diagnoses that have left them struggling to live the joyful lives they’re renowned for.

But their relentless optimism and proven track record of delighting Kiwi fans (as Christmas in the Park proved) has cemented their place as true New Zealand treasures.

Tina Cross channels her inner Whitney Houston (Mid-90s)

Another Christmas in the Park stalwart, Tina Cross entered the limelight in the 70s when she appeared on Ready to Roll and sang popular hits of the day.

Flash forward to the 90s, Cross was a regular fixture at Christmas in the Park, wowing the crowd with her powerhouse vocals and incredible stage presence.

With the full force of an orchestra behind her, Cross launches into the iconic power ballad with the audience clearly transfixed and lapping-up every word.

Dressed in a sparkly silver dress, New Zealand’s power ballad queen takes to the stage and shines as bright as the baubles on the tree next to her.

Tina Cross is renowned for her powerful pipes. Photo / Martin Sykes

Her pipes hit the high notes in true Whitney fashion, with not a stumble or voice break to be heard. This was professionalism at its finest.

Cross told the Herald’s Elisabeth Easther in 2022 that she grew up in a musical family in Ōtara, “learning to sing by osmosis”.

It’s clear that in the decades since, she’s discovered a knack for singing power ballads, a gift that has taken her all around the world.

In 2008, Cross also starred in the New Zealand series of Dancing with the Stars alongside dance partner Aaron Gilmore where they placed fifth overall.

She’s performed across Asia and the Middle East and is known (like Frankie Stevens) for being one of New Zealand’s most in-demand variety exports - and a Christmas in the Park favourite.

The mid 2000s

Dane Rumble’s too-cool-for-school set (2009)

Who else could rock a pair of sunnies at 8pm at night and get away with it but the legendary Dane Rumble?

The Fast Crew alumnus’ career exploded in 2009 when previously released singles from his album The Experiment (2010) took over the airwaves and dominated Kiwi school discos.

His Christmas in the Park headlining performance is everything you would expect, complete with a rocking live band, leather jackets, and, of course, a pair of blackout sunglasses.

The energy Rumble brings to the stage is a sight to behold, bobbing up and down as he powered through hits like Don’t Know What to Do and Always Be Here in an effortlessly cool manner.

“How we feeling out there, we feeling good?” Rumble asks his Christmas in the Park crowd.

The massive cheers proves they are, as Rumble makes it known that he is there to rock and not stop.

Dane Rumble amassed plenty of fans in the mid 2010s. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Sadly, we haven’t seen much of Rumble since the 2009-2012 era, and he’s kept relatively under the radar.

Critic Te Arohi reported that he currently lives in Sydney, having started up his own jewellery business called Culet Jewellery, as well as a watch company called Creux Automatiq.

But while Dane’s rumbling days may be over, it’s clear his Christmas in the Park performances will live long in the memories of the crowd who witnessed it.

Guy Sebastian brings the heat from down under (2012)

From Australian Idol winner to X-Factor judge, Guy Sebastian took the 2000s by storm with his soulful voice and electric stage presence.

Known for selling out NZ venues on his concert tours, crowds at the 2012 version of Christmas in the Park were lucky to be treated to a free performance featuring some of the singer’s greatest hits.

Dressed in a bright red suit and decked out with bling, Sebastian belts out his chart-topping song Battle Scars as crowds sing along like their lives depend on it.

Guy Sebastian performs on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Another artist notorious for not putting a note wrong, Sebastian is clearly loving every second of his time on stage and relishing in the glory of his high notes.

Connecting with the audience any chance he gets, his love for Kiwi crowds is more than apparent as he sings out to the thousands eagerly packing the Domain to get a glimpse of the star.

Sebastian continues to draw crowds and acts as a coach on The Voice, but 2023 saw the singer face heat back home in Australia.

A fiery domestic dispute saw him accuse his neighbour Phillip Hanslow of “hacking away at the already rendered fence”.

It’s not known when Sebastian will return to Kiwi shores, but plenty of Kiwi fans will no doubt eagerly await his return.

2020 onwards

Kaylee Bell proves why she’s NZ’s country pop princess (2023)

After taking Nashville and Aotearoa by storm, it’s clear Waimate-raised singer Kaylee Bell was the natural choice to inject her country flavour into Christmas in the Park.

First gaining widespread international acclaim for her performances on The Voice, Bell has smashed records here and abroad, even becoming the most streamed country artist in Australia.

Commanding the stage in her trademark cowboy kit and flanked by talented backup dancers, Bell puts on a Coachella-worthy performance of her hit single Boots ‘N’ All as the crowd leaps to their feet.

Singing and dancing with the confidence and country swagger equal to the likes of Lainey Wilson or Shania Twain, Bell turns the Domain into her own rootin' tootin', boot scootin' bonanza of epic proportions.

“Auckland, it’s so good to be home,” Bell tells the thousands in the crowd, who are clearly glad the Nashville resident has come back to her roots.

“If you guys know this song, I wanna see you up on your feet,” she says as the crowd readily obliged.

Kaylee Bell performs at Coca-Cola's Christmas in the Park. Photo / Chontalle Musson

Much like the other artists on this list, the beauty of Bell and her music is that it appeals to a wide demographic.

Most people attending Christmas in the Park would have heard her radio-friendly hits at one point or another and seeing her perform on a massive stage with mega production value would’ve made them even more of a fan.

It’s unlikely Bell will be a surprise guest this year as she continues to take over the country world and gets ready to welcome her new bub, but there’s hope she’ll be back sooner rather than later.

Christmas in the Park returns to the Auckland Domain this Saturday December 14, with headline acts Georgia Lines, Chaii and Che Fu taking the stage from 7.30pm. Entry is free, with food and drink available for purchase.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.