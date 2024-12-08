Kaylee Bell performs at Coca-Cola's Christmas in the Park. Photo / Chontalle Musson
With Christmas in the Park’s 30th Auckland anniversary fast approaching on December 14, the Herald’s Mitchell Hageman looks back at some of the best musical moments over the years, and the artists behind them who turned Auckland’s Domain their domain.
Do you remember your first Christmas in the Park? Perhaps it featured the silky-smooth voice of the incomparable king of sing Frankie Stevens. Or maybe you donned your cowboy boots and line-danced the night away with country star Kaylee Bell.
There’s been no shortage of homegrown (and even overseas) talent on the Auckland Domain stage over the concert’s 30-year history, and their performances have often stayed in the memory of Kiwis who take to social media to reminisce.
From the 90s to today, here’s a look at some of the iconic event’s best musical moments.
Pio Terei, Ricky Morris, and Frankie Stevens as the Kiwi ‘Rat Pack’ (Mid-90s)
They were the original Christmas in the Park power trio, and it’s clear to see why.
From the moment that throbbing bassline starts playing and Stevens' booming voice introduces his sharply dressed crew, you can tell (no matter how old or young you are) you’re about to be wowed by a theatrical masterclass.
“Guys, I’ve got to tell ya, I’ve never seen you fellas look so good,” Stevens says to his companions, who appear in spiffy white suits and red bowties.
By this point in their career, Lynda and her partner in comedy Dame Jools Topp had dominated screens and stages with their trademark Kiwi humour and swept up plenty of awards for their troubles.
And in their special Christmas in the Park appearance, it’s hard not to crack a smile when “Camp Leader” (Jools) begins to rabbit on about how exciting things are and is then instantly shut down by her superior.
What follows is a masterclass in musical comedy from one of New Zealand’s most beloved double acts.
Silver Bells lets the pair’s vocal cords shine as they belt out the popular carol with undeniable power. The crowd is clearly captivated, singing along with every word and watching the pair strum and jingle away.
After a short skit, with Camp Leader again oozing with overexcitement and Camp Mother taking her thick coat off because of the heat, the pair launch into what they described as a “Christmas Yodel”.
“We want you all to join in. We want the people all around New Zealand to hear it”.
Singing and dancing with the confidence and country swagger equal to the likes of Lainey Wilson or Shania Twain, Bell turns the Domain into her own rootin' tootin', boot scootin' bonanza of epic proportions.
“Auckland, it’s so good to be home,” Bell tells the thousands in the crowd, who are clearly glad the Nashville resident has come back to her roots.
“If you guys know this song, I wanna see you up on your feet,” she says as the crowd readily obliged.
Much like the other artists on this list, the beauty of Bell and her music is that it appeals to a wide demographic.
Most people attending Christmas in the Park would have heard her radio-friendly hits at one point or another and seeing her perform on a massive stage with mega production value would’ve made them even more of a fan.
It’s unlikely Bell will be a surprise guest this year as she continues to take over the country world and gets ready to welcome her new bub, but there’s hope she’ll be back sooner rather than later.
Christmas in the Park returns to the Auckland Domain this Saturday December 14, with headline acts Georgia Lines, Chaii and Che Fu taking the stage from 7.30pm. Entry is free, with food and drink available for purchase.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.