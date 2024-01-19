Small-town Kiwi singer Kaylee Bell’s wildest dreams are finally coming true. Photo / Tom Grut

With more than 60 million plays on TikTok and 20 million on Spotify, plus a hit on the US Billboard charts and a trophy win at the Country Music Association Awards, small-town Kiwi singer Kaylee Bell’s wildest dreams are finally coming true.

“People from all around the world are discovering my music,” says the Waimate-born star. “It’s not just New Zealand or even Australia any more – it’s the UK, Germany, South Africa and, just recently, America. I’ve always wanted to break into the States and to be doing that as a self-managed independent artist, purely through the power of TikTok, is just crazy!”

And now Kaylee has moved to Nashville, the country music capital of the world, so she can make the most of these opportunities.

“I’m flatting with some Australians who are also in the music industry, so we’re all hustling and we’re just really supportive, lifting each other up. I couldn’t ask for a better situation and I’m really lucky to have such beautiful friends. Hopefully, in 10 years’ time, we’ll all be doing cool things, and we’ll look back and remember that time we lived together.”

Being in Tennessee means Kaylee gets to collaborate with some of the best musicians and songwriters around.

“If I’m not in the studio working on new music, I’m writing songs,” she says. “It just blows my mind that this is what I get to do as a career. And then in Nashville, there are loads of music venues and gigs to go to every night. We don’t have a TV at the flat and haven’t missed it at all because we’re always so busy.”

For now, Kaylee’s partner, musician Nick Campbell, is still living in Auckland.

“We’re learning how to do long distance,” she says. “We’re pretty good at it. He understands what I’m trying to do, having a music background himself, and we talk every day. Once I get going in America, he’ll be there a lot as well, but I need this time to find my feet there and let things happen.”

At 34, Kaylee is at a stage in life where many people settle down and have babies. She hasn’t discounted the idea of that for herself.

“To be honest, I feel like if it happens, it happens, but I’m doing what seems right at the moment – following my career,” she explains.

“Something I never saw a lot of growing up is females in music as mothers. But I think we’re at a time where that is starting to change and you can have both. So, yeah, it’s not off the table, but I’m just going where the opportunities are for now.”

Opportunity is bringing Kaylee back to New Zealand for her Nights Like This tour, which kicks off on 14 March in Tauranga, and will see her playing 12 gigs the length and breadth of the country.

“I’m playing bucket-list venues like the Auckland Town Hall,” she says. “And I’m going back to my hometown, which is always so much fun. I love being out there and connecting with people, playing live music and doing meet-and-greets after the shows. I’m really excited to have the chance to do it again.”

This is all a far cry from the lockdown years, when Kaylee’s music career stalled and she was working part-time as a kindergarten teacher to make ends meet. The game-changer was her appearance on talent show The Voice Australia, when she sang her tribute song Keith in front of judge Keith Urban and the moment went viral online.

“It’s become probably the biggest thing I’ve done in my life in terms of opening up opportunity,” tells Kaylee. “At the time, it seemed like a risk and I was really nervous, but it’s paid dividends.”

Kiwi-born Keith has been a huge inspiration to her, so getting to spend time with him has been another dream come true.

“He’s amazing,” says Kaylee. “I love him as a human and an artist, and I feel like I’ve learned a lot from watching his journey and the way he’s taken on America. If I can do the same kind of thing, that would be pretty amazing.”

Canterbury girl Kaylee has been performing since she was four years old, when she competed in talent quests with her older brother and sister. Reaching this point in her career has required a lot of resilience as for every success, there have been many more setbacks and disappointments.

“It’s taken a while for things to kick off, but I’m grateful for that now,” she enthuses. “There’s something to be said for doing the hard slog for 10 or 12 years because I know how to do the work and I’m ready. And when you do start having success, it feels that much sweeter.”

For Nights Like This tour dates and tickets, visit kayleebellmusic.com.