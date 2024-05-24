Frankie Stevens is stepping in for Eddie Low in the upcoming NZ Highwaymen tour. Photo / NZME

The show must go on – when New Zealand music legends the NZ Highwaymen hit the highways of New Zealand in June and July this year the line-up will look slightly different to the one originally planned.

Eddie Low has withdrawn from the tour because of his ongoing health battle, but the show will go on with Eddie’s long-time friend, Frankie Stevens, stepping in for him.

Low said Stevens, who lives in Waverley, South Taranaki, was the perfect choice to join the tour in his place.

“Frankie is an entertainment veteran and I have full faith in his ability to deliver an incredible show. So much work has gone into planning this tour, and although I won’t be there physically, I’ll be cheering them on every step of the way. Frankie is a great showman, and I want the fans to support him and the rest of the band.”

Stevens is now preparing to hit the highway with fellow NZ Highwaymen Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett, and Dennis Marsh.

Gray Bartlett, Dennis Marsh, Brendan Dugan and Frankie Stevens will perform as the NZ Highwaymen in June and July this year.

Ilona Hanne caught up with Brendan Dugan to find out more about the tour, and what fans can expect from it.

Between all of you as individuals, collectively the NZ Highwaymen have clocked up many years of performing. When did your own career start?

I’ve been singing since I was about 7 , and then I recorded by first single when I was 13, and my first album when I was 14. My career really took off when I was 16 which is when I won New Faces, a talent show on TV, in 1968.

When you say your career took off, you don’t just mean in New Zealand do you - your singing took you overseas as well didn’t it?

Yes. I toured the USA, Canada and other countries. In 1973 I went to the Philippines and Hong Kong to perform for the troops who were stationed there. It wasn’t that safe there, I remember I was over there in the Philippines and one of the other artists was shot and killed on stage. That was the point I decided to go home, I said, “I’m only 21, I am too young to die, I’ve lots to do still”.

And you did have lots to do still, including those tours of the USA and Canada?

Yes, I toured about eight times in the mid 80s. Those concerts were so different to what I knew from New Zealand. We would have seven thousand people a night coming to hear us sing, that was a big crowd back then, and to think it was for me, this singer from New Zealand. That was really special.”

Fast forward through many years of performing, to big crowds here and overseas, and you are on tour again, as part of the NZ Highwaymen. How did the idea of forming a group like this come about?

It was an idea about three years ago now. I think lots have had the idea over the years, but no-one had done it. I had these good mates, all singers, and I thought, “there’s your New Zealand Highwaymen”. We all had the longevity in performance and the love of it. We spent about a year talking about it, setting it up, then we did the tour last year and it was a huge success. It was very cool, and we were keen to do it again.

And here you are, just about to set off on tour and do exactly that - do it all again. Do you have any plans to retire?

I’m trying to slow down, but it’s not looking good! All of us on this tour, we are all driven by a love of what we do, singing, performing and entertaining people.

Obviously this tour will be a bit different, with Frankie stepping in for Eddie. How do you feel about touring without Eddie, but with Frankie?

Eddie is a very great friend. We planned the tour together. At the time he felt he was up for it, but sadly that’s not the case right now. He’s a great guy, with a beautiful voice, and we will miss him on tour for both those reasons. We all think the world of Eddie. We are really fortunate to have Frankie stepping in though. He’s also a great friend of mine, and he’s the perfect fit. I can’t think of anyone else who could do it, he will be brilliant.

There’s going to be lots of great songs performed on this tour at every stop. Do you have a particular favourite or one you know fans will love?

I do a Kenny Rogers medley, and the crowd always seem to love that. It goes down a treat. New Zealanders love to sing, they love to sing songs they know, and they love performing with you, singing from their seats. We love that too, so come along, sing with us and enjoy the music.

The details:

What: The New Zealand Highwaymen tour

When: June to July, 2024

North Island dates:

Hastings - Toitoi Opera House, Thursday, June 6, 7pm

Palmerston North - Regent on Broadway, Friday, June 7, 7pm

Wellington - Upper Hutt Cosmopolitan Club, Saturday, June 8, 7pm

Carterton - Carterton Event Centre, Sunday, June 9, 2.30pm

Hamilton - Claudelands Event Centre, Thursday, June 13, 7pm

Auckland - Sacred Heart College, Glendowie, Friday, June 14, 7pm

Whangarei - Whangarei Boys High, Saturday, June 15, 7pm

Thames - War Memorial Civic Centre, Wednesday, June 19, 7pm

Tauranga - Holy Trinity, Thursday, June 20, 7pm

Whanganui - Whanganui Opera House, Friday, June 21, 7pm

Stratford - TET Kings Theatre, Saturday, June 22, 7pm.











