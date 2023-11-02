Organiser Vicki Koubaridis is hoping to double the numbers from last year.

Organiser Vicki Koubaridis is hoping to double the numbers from last year.

Summer just got a whole lot more exciting in South Taranaki.

The Waverley Summer Jam, a free community concert for all ages, will be held at Dallison Park on November 25. It will feature acclaimed singer, actor and Waverley resident Frankie Stevens, who was a judge on all three seasons of New Zealand Idol and was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to entertainment in 2005.

Event organiser Vicki Koubaridis said Stevens was a “passionate community person” and wanted to get involved in something for the area.

“Pre-Covid, we ran a little carol service in Gully Park, with kids singing. It was very low-key, but that’s where all this started,” she said.

“Frankie approached us and said we could do Christmas in the Park just like they do in Auckland.

“Maybe we can be as big as that. It started small, like [what] we are doing, and now it’s a massive beast.”

Frankie Stevens performs at a Christmas in the Park event. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

The event ran for the first time last year and attracted 500 people, Koubaridis said.

She was hoping to double that this time around.

“We’ve got the Diamond Divas coming from Hamilton. One of [Stevens’] daughters is part of that.

“Then there will be the three local schools, a performer from Pātea and a kapa haka group.

“There is plenty of stuff on the entertainment side of things. The line-up is going to be sensational.”

The event will include face-painting, giveaways, a photo booth, a dedicated play area, a visit from Santa and “lots of food trucks”.

“People are also free to bring their own picnics,” Koubaridis said.

“This is a day for everyone - young, old, middle-aged. It’s free, so there are no limits for anybody.”

Koubaridis said she had been joined by seven others to put on the event.

“There are some great people out there, and it’s about getting like-minded people together, forming a group and being able to provide something for the community.”

In the 2018 Census, Waverley was recorded as having a population of 822, and the event was also an incentive for people from out of town to visit, Koubaridis said.

“There will be some out there who have never been here before, or haven’t been for a long time.

“It’s a bit of an untouched community, really. There is some fabulous stuff going on.

“They can come and see how great it is.”

The Waverley Summer Jam will be held at Dallison Park on November 25 from 4pm to 8pm.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.