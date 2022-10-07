Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Catherine Called Birdy: Greg and Zanna review Lena Dunham's new coming-of-age film

By , Zanna Gillespie
5 mins to read
Catherine Called Birdy.

Catherine Called Birdy.

Greg and Zanna watch a movie about marital avoidance.

SCORES

Appreciation for institution of marriage: 0
Grammatical accuracy: 0

SHE SAW

Greg called this movie boring. I guess unwanted periods and inappropriate betrothals are not something

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment