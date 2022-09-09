Official Competition. Photo / Supplied

Greg and Zanna search for meaning in a movie about a movie.

SCORES

Fun: 1

Meaning: 0

HE SAW

A movie about the making of a movie is, as a concept, nothing new. In fact, we've just finished watching a very good one of these, Irma Vep, on Neon. That was strictly speaking a television series, but the line between television and film is so blurry nowadays as to be basically meaningless anyway.

There are certain tropes in the movie-about-a-movie genre, but none more common than the skewering of actors, directors and others who believe themselves to be artists and therefore see meaning where there is none. The reason this has become a trope is that we find it pleasurable to watch self-important people make idiots of themselves and the reason we find it particularly pleasurable in regards to movies is because we dislike the fact there's often a gap between what we like and what the self-important tell us is "good", because this makes us feel like we're dumb, and there's nothing we hate more than feeling dumb. So, when the people who make us feel dumb are shown up as the real dummies, that's a seriously satisfying good time.

Official Competition does this perfectly, setting up its two actors playing actors as diametric opposites - Oscar Martinez is the wanker and Antonio Banderas is the guy who believes acting is just saying your lines. They are both idiots, but what we want and hope and ultimately get is to see Martinez get his. There are multiple ways in which this happens, but the funniest and most satisfying is the scene in which he puts on an unlistenable record and sits down to explain to his wife the significance of the track, only to discover the "percussion" is actually their neighbour banging on the wall. That'll teach him to look for meaning in art.

Adding to the fun is that the director of the film within the film is sensationally bonkers, and is played brilliantly by Penelope Cruz. To extract maximum emotion from their performances, she does things like wrapping them up together with cling film so they're unable to move, then having their many awards statues crushed in front of them.

This is a fun movie. Fun is everywhere. The fun is so obvious. Some of the most fun I had was in watching the dance scenes. They are ridiculous, and so, so fun, particularly the one of Cruz attempting flossing. What they mean, I have no idea.

SHE SAW

The only thing more entertaining than watching Official Competition was the brief interlude during the viewing when Greg paused the film, frantically stripped down to his underwear, ran out onto the balcony, climbed a ladder and cleared the gutters, almost nude, in torrential rain. It was such an absurdly comical scene, it wouldn't have been out of place in the film itself, which is a wittily observed satire of actors and film-making. Where Antonio Banderas was satirising the acting process, Greg looked to be performing a parody of an incompetent homeowner.

I've never considered Antonio Banderas to be particularly funny, Puss in Boots notwithstanding. His comic timing in this film, however, is impeccable. He plays a version of himself: the quintessential blockbuster movie actor who's all charisma, little self-reflection or reverence for acting as an artistic endeavour, a womaniser and a disingenuous warrior for the endangered pink dolphin.

The film spends much of its time in the rehearsal room where Banderas' character Félix is preparing to star in a film about two rival brothers, directed by hotshot filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz). Cruz too is luminous in this film, playing an eccentrically passionate director with very particular ideas of the performances she wants from her two actors and unconventional, frequently outlandish, ways of trying to get them to the "truth" of their characters.

The third lead is Iván (Oscar Martínez) who's the stereotypical serious actor - a student and teacher of the craft who likes to dig deep to find his character within. The film centres around these two very different, equally egocentric, actors competing to be the best while Lola, the director, plays them off against each other to heighten the tension and get them closer to the truth of the rivalry/disdain between the two brothers they're playing - which comes to a head just as principal photography is about to commence on the film.

It's directed by Argentinian filmmaking duo Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, who do an excellent job of at once skewering their own industry and genuinely exploring what it is to be an actor, what acting really is - are we all acting all the time? - and what constitutes art. It's at times very silly, as humans tend to be when we take ourselves too seriously, but Cruz, Banderas and Martinez are so pitch-perfect in these roles, it's almost as if they understand on a deep level "the truth" behind these characters. Or maybe Cohn and Duprat, like Lola Cuevas, made the actors rehearse their scenes under a precariously suspended giant rock, we'll never know.

Official Competition is in cinemas from Thursday.