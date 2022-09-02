Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review - Greg Bruce, Zanna Gillespie's verdicts

By , Zanna Gillespie
5 mins to read
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Main Teaser. Video / Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Main Teaser. Video / Amazon Prime Video

Anyone who tells you Lord of the Rings is good is lying. So is anyone who says it's not good. So is anyone who says it's mediocre.

SCORES
Visual appeal: 5
Costliness: 5
Quality: No idea

SHE SAW

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.