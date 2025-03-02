Advertisement
Brit Awards 2025: Charli XCX takes home five awards at the biggest night in UK music

Bang Showbiz
5 mins to read

Charli XCX became the second most-awarded artist in one night in the history of the Brit Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Charli XCX was the big winner at the BRIT Awards 2025.

The 32-year-old pop star managed to scoop up British Dance Act, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year for brat, and Song of the Year for Guess, which featured Billie Eilish.

The achievement has made Charli the second most-awarded artist in one night in the history of the ceremony, narrowly behind RAYE - who won six in 2024 - and just ahead of Adele, Blur, and Harry Styles, all of whom have had four wins in a single evening.

Hot on her heels was US pop star Chappell Roan, who received Best International Song for Good Luck, Babe! and beat fellow megastars such as Taylor Swift and Beyonce to the title of International Artist of the Year.

Elsewhere, Stormzy was named Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act but insisted in his speech that he was against the public being able to vote for the winners, and The Last Dinner Party called for more funding for smaller venues as they were named Best New Artist.

Things took a sombre turn when during a tribute to former One Direction star Liam Payne - who died in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony - and the tragic singer was remembered as a “supremely talented musician”.

Sabrina Carpenter performing at the Brit Awards in London. Photo / Getty Images
A host of star-studded performances took place throughout the evening, and Sabrina Carpenter opened the show with a medley of Espresso/Bed Chem as she performed with a host of dancers dressed as Buckingham Palace guards.

A short time later, she received her first Brit in the form of the Global Success Award and dedicated it to the fans who have supported her since she started out on Disney Channel more than a decade ago.

Meanwhile, Teddy Swims performed his hits Bad Dreams, The Door and Lose Control, whilst former Little Mix star Jade gave a rendition of Angel of My Dreams shortly after she was named Best Pop Act.

She later teased during an interview with Jack Whitehall that she and her bandmates - who have been on hiatus since 2022 - could get back together at some point in the future, and likened the possibility to that of 1990s boyband Five, who recently announced a UK comeback tour.

Rising Star recipient Myles Smith performed Nice To Meet You and Stargazing, whilst The Last Dinner Party sang their track Nothing Matters and Lola Young gave a rendition of Messy.

Sam Fender performed People Watching shortly after he accepted the award for Best Alternative/Rock Act and Ezra Collective and Jorja Smith closed out the whole show after Shaboozey was forced to pull out.

The Ezra Collective won the Group of the Year award at the Brits. Photo / Getty Images
Winners and nominees:

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Artemas - i like the way you kiss me

The Beatles - Now And Then

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND

WINNER: Charli XCX (feat. Billie Eilish) - Guess

Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa - Training Season

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi

JADE - Angel Of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji- KEHLANI

KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It

Myles Smith - Stargazing

Sam Ryder - You’re Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D - Somedays

Mastercard Album of the Year:

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World

Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism

WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat

Ezra Collective - Dance, No One’s Watching

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

WINNER: The Last Dinner Party

Artist of the Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

WINNER: Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Charli XCX holding her Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Dance Act and Song of the Year awards. Photo / Getty Images
Group of the Year

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

WINNER: Ezra Collective

The Cure

The Last Dinner Party

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

WINNER: Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Fred again

Nia Archives

Best Pop Act

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

WINNER: Jade

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best Hip-Hop Act

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

WINNER: Stormzy

Stormzy, pictured at Laneway Festival 2024 in Auckland, won Best Hip-Hop Act. Photo / Carson Bluck
Best R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

WINNER: RAYE

Best Alternative/ Rock Act

Beabadoobee

Ezra Collective

WINNER: Sam Fender

The Cure

The Last Dinner Party

Rising Star

WINNER: Myles Smith

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

International Artist of the Year:

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

WINNER: Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

Chappell Roan, pictured at the Grammys on February 3, won two Brit awards. Photo / Getty Images
International Group of the Year:

Amyl and The Sniffers

Confidence Man

WINNER: Fontaines D.C.

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

International Song of the Year

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Beyonce - Texas Hold ‘Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

WINNER: Chapell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Djo - End of Beginning

Eminem - Houdini

Hozier - Too Sweet

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Global Success Award

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter

Songwriter of the Year

WINNER: Charli XCX

Producer of the Year

WINNER: AG Cook

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald

