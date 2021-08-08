Australia's Channel 7 mocked for line-up of Big Brother VIP cast

The lineup for Big Brother VIP.

Channel 7 has released the full line-up of celebrities set to star in the first season of Big Brother VIP.

Confirming weeks of speculation, there's a pool of international talent including Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, Donald Trump's former political aide Omarosa, and transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner.

The big name trio will be living in the Big Brother house with homegrown identities, including controversial MAFS bride turned influencer Jessika Power, Kyle Sandilands' ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony and retired NRL player, Matt Cooper.

But there are a few names on the list that have some fans scratching their heads, with many taking to Twitter to express they've barely heard of most of the "celebrities".

A who’s who of who’s that. https://t.co/hSPZNdzZhP — Rhys Nicholson (@rhysnicholson) August 8, 2021

Is this a new meaning of “VIP” I’m unfamiliar with? https://t.co/4Cs6WNfNrr — Dom Knight 💉Team Astra-lia (@domknight) August 8, 2021

Just when I thought we’d all been through enough already this year… https://t.co/ZjWR1VGhUL — Tim Blackwell (@tim_blackwell) August 8, 2021

I have Aussie mates overseas wanting to come home to see their sick relatives… yet this… https://t.co/4ck74oc0KY — Ricardo Gonçalves (@BUSINESSricardo) August 8, 2021

So VIP stands for Very Irrelevant People. Cool cool cool. — Matthew Nutley (@_yeltun) August 8, 2021

Who the hell are these people? Are they really VIP? And who the hell are the people who will watch this program? And why on earth would they want to watch it? It is all so very baffling! Can't we just have a replay of the Olympics instead? — Pat (@expat_2030) August 8, 2021

Big Brother VIP airs in Australia later this year.