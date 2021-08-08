Australia's Channel 7 mocked for line-up of Big Brother VIP cast

Channel 7 has released the full line-up of celebrities set to star in the first season of Big Brother VIP.
Confirming weeks of speculation, there's a pool of international talent including Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, Donald Trump's former political aide Omarosa, and transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner.
The big name trio will be living in the Big Brother house with homegrown identities, including controversial MAFS bride turned influencer Jessika Power, Kyle Sandilands' ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony and retired NRL player, Matt Cooper.
But there are a few names on the list that have some fans scratching their heads, with many taking to Twitter to express they've barely heard of most of the "celebrities".
Big Brother VIP airs in Australia later this year.