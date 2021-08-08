Right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins denies naked deportation claim

Katie Hopkins has taken to Instagram to deny claims she broke Sydney quarantine rules.

British celebrity Katie Hopkins has broken her silence following her deportation from Australia, claiming she never broke any hotel quarantine rules.

The controversial media personality, 46, who was flown into Australia ahead of a rumoured appearance on Big Brother VIP, was sent packing on July 19 after her hotel antics — which involved boasting on social media about taunting Sydney hotel guards by answering the door naked without wearing a mask.

However, in a lengthy Instagram Live video on Saturday, the mum-of-three claimed she not only didn't break any rules, but she was also subject to "a campaign of harassment" by officials.

"I am in quarantine and Australia has gone crazy and we have every politician ever having their say, no one in Australia has anything else to talk about other than me being naked, which I wasn't, and it just went crazy," Hopkins said in the clip.

"Anyway, so they started this kind of campaign of harassment.

"All of a sudden having done nothing at all to break any rules whatsoever I had calls in the middle of the night telling me that I had an incident of repeatedly opening my door.

'I said, 'I didn't repeatedly open my door' (because) that would be a freakin weird thing (to do). I wouldn't, I know the rules, I wouldn't break them'.

Hopkins then went on to say there was "no valid reason" she was deported as she waved an alleged penalty notice from NSW Police at the camera.

She said while she didn't cop a fine at that time, she "knew they were looking for something".

"They went away and tried to find some more stuff and then they began calling my room every hour — 11pm, 12pm, 2am — and then they issued a penalty notice."

Hopkins claimed she was fined for leaning into a hotel corridor without her mask on, on July 16 — which she also denied.

"They alleged the reason I was deported from Australia was the allegation, unproven, that I leaned into an empty hotel corridor, like leaned, without wearing a face mask."

"So if you see any headlines saying I was naked or broke rules or broke quarantine or any of that, it's all b******t. It's here on this piece paper and they fined me $1000 for it.

"And then they came and picked me up in a police wagon, supervised by men in black suits and threw me on a plane."

Katie also claimed she was "harassed" by hourly calls from officials through the night, before being visited by two men, "in full PCR blue hospital plastic, plastic, plastic, visor, mask, mask, masks and they had cameras (on their chest)."

She said she called her husband because it was "getting a little scary now".

Hopkins also told her 274,000 Instagram followers she was given 10 minutes warning from police to tell her she was getting picked up and taken out of her hotel room and to be on a plane home.

"Isn't it remarkable that when people in power decide that someone needs to be disposed of how quickly the many, many forces of evil can create and invent things around you, to dispose of you."

In a statement issued on July 19, NSW Police confirmed Hopkins had received a $1000 fine for failure to wear a face mask.

"Police attached to the hotel quarantine operation were notified of an alleged breach of the Public Health Order (Covid-19 Air Transportation Quarantine) at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, about 8.45pm on Friday (16 July 2021)," the statement read.

"Following inquiries, a 46-year-old woman was issued a $1000 Penalty Infringement Notice for not wear face covering yesterday (Sunday 18 July 2021).

"NSW Police assisted Australian Border Force with the transfer of the woman to Sydney International Airport this afternoon (Monday 19 July 2021), following the cancellation of her visa, departing to the United Kingdom."

The following day, Hopkins took to Instagram with a smiling selfie writing, "See you in the morning, my lovelies. You may "deport" the Hopkins. But you cannot silence the truth. We will fight to TAKE BACK our freedoms."

The 46-year-old far-right comment has since taken aim at Australian leaders for plunging states into lockdown and in a YouTube video on Monday, claimed the country is in a "dark place" with Covid restrictions.

"The different premiers of the different states seem to be competing as to who can treat their citizens the most harshly," she said in the lengthy clip.

She also slammed Sydney's "never-ending" lockdown, restrictions on shopping, exercising, and compulsory social distancing.