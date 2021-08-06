Lucy Lawless reunites with Xena Co-star Renee O'Connor for My Life in Murder

Xena stars Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor say their long-awaited TV reunion was 'like a warm bath, baby!' Photo / Universal Television

Xena stars Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor say their long-awaited TV reunion was 'like a warm bath, baby!' Photo / Universal Television

Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor, who starred in Xena: Warrior Princess as Xena and Gabrielle have reunited for season 2 of My Life Is Murder.

And fans are over the moon after the reunion was announced and Lawless shared the news on Twitter.

"I've never been HAPPIER!!!" one excited fan remarked.

"I'm at a loss for words to describe how happy I am to see you two acting together. I love you and Renee so much," shared another.

While one very keen supporter shared: "You two together again could've ended COVID! Glad is finally happening."

The series, which screens on TVNZ and TVNZ OnDemand stars Lawless as private investigator Alexa Crowe.

O'Connor is set to guest star in an episode as Clarissa Klein, a self-help guru who clashes with Lawless' character as she investigates the death of Clarissa's spouse.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lawless shared that reuniting with O'Connor onscreen was "always" something they were keen to do.

"Life just didn't work out that way. But I was like, by hook or by crook, now that I'm the boss — one of the bosses [Lawless is an executive producer on the show] — this is happening," said Lawless sad. "Because at this time of your life, there's only love. Only these things matter, caring for one another, doing things that aren't expedient, do the hard thing just because you love."

O'Connor shared she had "some nerves" before filming since it had been a few years since she was last on a set.

But Lawless put her fears to rest and sent her the show tape before it was her time to perform.

"It just felt like walking into Lucy's living room and having friends over. It was so charming and loving," O'Connor said. "And it was like that all the way to the very end. I actually had a little withdrawal when I finished filming."

Lawless described the reunion as being "like a warm bath," as it was "so easy" for them to work together again.

"I suppose because Ren and I also, we've played a lot of different roles with one another. It wasn't like we were stuck in a certain mindset with our relationship to one another as actors," continued Lawless, who also had a joint cameo with O'Connor in 2009's Bitch Slap. "We got to play dual roles and all kinds of things [on Xena]. So, it was just more play."

Lawless is also set reunite with Xena's Bruce Hopkins and Spartacus' Anna Hutchison and Graham Vincent.