Meghan's half-brother slams her on Australian Big Brother trailer: 'She's shallow'

Meghan's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr is appearing on Australia's Big Brother VIP. Photos / Getty Images

Thomas Markle Jr isn't the biggest fan of his half-sister Meghan.

Appearing on the first trailer for Australia's Big Brother VIP, Markle, 55, calls his half-sister The Duchess of Sussex "shallow".

Markle is one of 12 celebrity contestants on the show, describing himself as the "biggest brother of them all" in the teaser released on Twitter on Sunday.

He also claims he warned Prince Harry against marrying his sister.

"I told Prince Harry, 'I think she's going to ruin your life'," Markle says in the video clip as he steps out of a limousine.

"She's very shallow."

Markle infamously sent Prince Harry, 36, a scathing handwritten letter ahead of the couple's 2018 wedding, warning him that it wasn't too late to turn back.

He continued to write that Meghan was "obviously not the right woman" for Prince Harry and alleged that the former actress was playing "the part of a princess like a below C average Hollywood actress".

Markle was notably left off the wedding guest list, as was his sister Samantha Markle, who has also spoken out about her estrangement from Meghan.

And Australian Big Brother isn't the firm time Meghan's half-brother has used her name for publicity.

He starred in a beer advert alongside a Meghan lookalike in 2019, attempting to rob Buckingham Palace of the Queen's Crown before choosing a crate of beer instead.

SNEAK PEEK: Get ready! The VIPs are coming! #BBAUvip coming soon to Channel 7 pic.twitter.com/BvZqyAeKHE — Big Brother AU (@BigBrotherAU) August 8, 2021

At the time, he told The Post he thought Meghan and the rest of the royal family would find the ad funny.

"I don't think anyone would be upset by it. It's not going to piss anyone off," he said.

Caitlyn Jenner is also on the cast of Big Brother VIP. She arrived in Australia in June to quarantine, sparking backlash for taking up an isolation spot.

A spokesperson for the Stranded Aussies Action Network told news.com.au at the time that there was a lack of transparency over who was qualified to fly into the country.

"[Jenner's arrival] is clearly a slap in the face for stranded Aussies.

"But it's not the celebrities that are to blame, it's the failed government policies that allows this to happen."

Celebrity Big Brother was reportedly filmed at Sydney Olympic Park, near New South Wales' biggest vaccination centre.