The free-to-attend spectacle - scheduled to be held this weekend on Sunday, November 24 - will see Queen St and Aotea Square packed with thousands of merry revellers of all ages between the hours of 12pm and 5pm.
“We are encouraging people to plan ahead and look at what public transport options might work for them, because it will be one of the busiest days in the city centre,” Crayton-Brown said.
“Parking buildings will be busy, and we know people want to be out there spending time with their family instead of driving around looking for a park.”
He noted that detours will be present for city for buses that run along the parade route, and the easiest way to get the latest up-to-date information was by checking the AT Journey Planner.
AT will introduce easier payment options across all of Auckland’s buses, trains and ferries in the next 12 months. This means customers will be able to tag on and off with contactless payments (debit/credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay) alongside the current AT HOP card. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/0OAEw2Pj26
This Santa Parade will also be the first where people can use contactless payment options like Apple Pay or Visa PayWave debit and credit cards to pay for their fares, making it even easier to use public transport.
Entertainment
Special guests galore are teed up for this year’s parade, and the floats look to be more fanciful than ever.
Star of the show Santa will obviously make his grand appearance, alongside a suite of new characters and floats, including one constructed entirely of Lego and another inspired by K-pop in the shape of a giant pink guitar.
Local community groups are also a big part of the parade. Central Auckland Flip N Fly Circus School and South Auckland Cook Island Community Dance School will showcase their impressive acrobatics and dance skills.
Food trucks, amusement rides, and plenty more entertainment will be on offer at Aotea Square for Santa’s Party from 2.30pm-5pm.
Australian TV treasure Bluey, who leaps across the ditch to star on her very own float in the parade, will also delight fans with her sister Bingo in their own special appearance at the party.
The Hits hosts Jono, Ben, and Megan will host a stage show at Santa’s Party featuring Christmas music, dance, and the Bluey Live Christmas Experience where people can interact with the popular Heeler siblings.
For those who fancy themselves a bit of a Lego legend, there will also be an activation where people can craft their own Lego creations.
Considering the fluctuations, perhaps it would be the safest bet to pack both a rain jacket/ umbrella and a hat and sunscreen just in case.
Health, safety and wellbeing
Because the Santa Parade is considered a major event in Auckland, the Auckland Transport Operation Centre (ATOC), a joint venture between Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi NZ, will be utilised.
This CCTV monitoring centre on the North Shore will act as a command centre for various emergency services, including police and medical staff, who will also have a visible presence on the ground should they need to assist.
Elite medical staff can help with anything from plasters to headaches to serious injuries on the scene, and Hato Hone St John will also be on hand to facilitate hospital transfers and assist.
Security for the parade will be wearing yellow event T-shirts and will line the parade from 11am. Volunteers will be wearing orange, so can also assist if needed.
For their safety and the safety of the float performers, spectators are instructed to sit behind the purple-painted honour line, as the parade route isn’t fenced.