It will be the first time ever that the play, which is based on the 2018 Emmy and Bafta award-winning Australian TV series, has graced the stage in Aotearoa.

Adapted from the series, the performance will star anthropomorphic Blue Heeler puppy Bluey, her younger sister Bingo and their mum and dad.

It is said to feature “brilliantly created puppets, live actors, and iconic sets” and features an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and music by Bluey composer Joff Bush.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show has announced a New Zealand tour in April next year. Photo / PhotoCo

The arena stage show comes off the back of huge hype for the series around the world.

Fans from all over flocked to the creator’s home city of Brisbane this month to experience the recently opened Bluey’s World, an immersive attraction that takes place inside Bluey’s iconic bungalow.

The attraction features life-size sets and a storyline including interactive play with characters inspired by Bluey episodes.

The Bluey's World interactive experience has been a smash hit with fans of the award-winning show.

Those wanting a glimpse of the cartoon star earlier can also attend the Farmers Santa Parade on Sunday, November 24.

Bluey and Bingo will be attending Santa’s Party following the parade at 2.30pm until 5pm.

Attendees will have the chance to interact with the pair as part of the Bluey Live Christmas Experience.

Bluey’s Big Play will premiere at the Regent Theatre in Dunedin before two more performances at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on April 15 and 16.

There will be further stops at Wellington’s TSB Arena (April 19 and 20) and a performance at Globox Arena in Hamilton (April 23) before two final shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena on April 26 and 27.

Final tickets can be purchased at Live Nation’s website here. For more information on the show and the tour, visit the Bluey website here.