- There’s more warm weather in store for Monday – but that’s forecast to give way to a series of fronts, bringing rain to most places by Thursday.
- Another ridge of high pressure is expected to arrive later in the week, setting up a return to settled, sunny conditions next weekend.
- Meteorological drought conditions have now emerged in southern Hawke’s Bay, with little moisture on the horizon to ease the dryness.
Forecasters are picking more balmy weather for New Zealand to kick off the working week – but a series of rainy fronts wait in the wings.
Multiple centres were treated to warm, sunny spells throughout Sunday, with afternoon temperatures in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga hovering around the 20C mark.
But the settled conditions, delivered by a ridge of high pressure draped over New Zealand, are soon expected to give way to another series of fronts approaching from the Tasman Sea.
“We currently have a cold front out in the Tasman which is approaching from the west, and that will start to bring some slightly wetter and unsettled weather to the south and west of the South Island as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday,” MetService forecaster Dom Barry said.