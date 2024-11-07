Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay weather: One farmer offloads 1500 of his 2000 ewes as regionwide dry starts to set in

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
MetService Severe Weather Warning: November 6th - 8th Video / MetService

Farmers are destocking sheep in Hawke’s Bay in anticipation of a dry summer, but weather and climate agencies say rain is on the way eventually and it’s too early to call a drought.

There’s plenty of grass, but it’s showing signs of summer browning-off, just north of Hawke’s Bay Airport, where no rain has been recorded in the first week of November, after last month’s rainfall was about a fifth of the October average. Photo / Doug Laing.
There’s plenty of grass, but it’s showing signs of summer browning-off, just north of Hawke’s Bay Airport, where no rain has been recorded in the first week of November, after last month’s rainfall was about a fifth of the October average. Photo / Doug Laing.

The worries, which extend to one farmer this week making a decision to jettison about three-quarters of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today