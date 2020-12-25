Farmers still dealing with Hawke's Bay drought nine months on

"Especially if we have these 30C days with a strong winds.
"It's just a risk we're dealing with all the time."
He said it was important to communicate in advance and prepare.
"We need to prepare our businesses for these shocks with feed on hand and feed systems and balance sheets."
Ministry for Primary Industries director of rural communities and farming support Nick Story said many parts of the country continue to feel the effects of the prolonged dry, and the classification remained in place for Hawke's Bay.
Classifying the drought as a "large-scale adverse event" in March, unlocked government funding to support the $500 million farming and cropping industry in Hawke's Bay, and other parts of the country, he said.
"The Government has invested $19m so far this year in rural communities affected by drought.
"The region-specific funding included $500,000 for stock feed transport costs for the Hawke's Bay Mayoral Drought Relief Fund.
"Feed was in short supply in the North Island at the time."
Additional funding has also been provided to the East Coast Rural Support Trust, which includes Wairarapa and Gisborne, to provide drought recovery coordination and wellbeing support for affected farmers and growers.
Story said forecasters were predicting more trying weather conditions this summer with the arrival of La Nina.
"MPI is closely monitoring the situation and last month allocated more than $350,000 to extend feed planning and coordination services nationally until June 30, 2021.
"Funding for recovery coordination and wellbeing support has also been extended until June 30, 2021."
The Feed Planning and Coordination Service is open to all livestock owners, from lifestyle blocks to the largest stations.
The service assists farmers to complete a feed plan or connect those short of feed with available sources of supplement, such as silage and hay.
It can be accessed by phoning 0800 BEEFLAMB (0800 233 352) or 0800 4 DairyNZ (0800 4324 7969).