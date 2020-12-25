Farmers still dealing with Hawke's Bay drought nine months on

The number of lambs to survive to docking this year was also down about 10 per cent across the East Coast, with less feed, a low number of ewes and no hoggets mated, he said.

"That's a direct result of the drought.

"We were lucky we had a kind spring and didn't have another cold front come through which could have reduced those numbers further."

While the first proper rainfall in June seemed to spell the end of the Hawke's Bay drought, the classification remains in place nine months on. Photo / File

Contractors had also been busy replenishing feed stock, as they had "pretty much depleted everything that was around", he said.

Galloway said the financial impacts of the drought would carry on for "quite some time".

"The biggest impact on most farmers [during drought] is not being able to feed your stock and we're out of that situation.

"We still need to keep an eye on neighbours and everyone now though.

"There are alps pockets that are still quite stressed in the TB-affected areas."

He said it was inevitable the region would be hit by another drought sometime.

Parts of Central Hawke's Bay were already drying out, he said.

"They didn't have as much recharge for the water and it could still go dry quite quickly.

"Especially if we have these 30C days with a strong winds.

"It's just a risk we're dealing with all the time."

He said it was important to communicate in advance and prepare.

"We need to prepare our businesses for these shocks with feed on hand and feed systems and balance sheets."

Parts of Hawke's Bay, such as the central plains, are still wary of hot days and strong winds excerbating low rainfall. Photo / File

Ministry for Primary Industries director of rural communities and farming support Nick Story said many parts of the country continue to feel the effects of the prolonged dry, and the classification remained in place for Hawke's Bay.

Classifying the drought as a "large-scale adverse event" in March, unlocked government funding to support the $500 million farming and cropping industry in Hawke's Bay, and other parts of the country, he said.

"The Government has invested $19m so far this year in rural communities affected by drought.

"The region-specific funding included $500,000 for stock feed transport costs for the Hawke's Bay Mayoral Drought Relief Fund.

"Feed was in short supply in the North Island at the time."

Additional funding has also been provided to the East Coast Rural Support Trust, which includes Wairarapa and Gisborne, to provide drought recovery coordination and wellbeing support for affected farmers and growers.

Story said forecasters were predicting more trying weather conditions this summer with the arrival of La Nina.

"MPI is closely monitoring the situation and last month allocated more than $350,000 to extend feed planning and coordination services nationally until June 30, 2021.

"Funding for recovery coordination and wellbeing support has also been extended until June 30, 2021."

The Feed Planning and Coordination Service is open to all livestock owners, from lifestyle blocks to the largest stations.

The service assists farmers to complete a feed plan or connect those short of feed with available sources of supplement, such as silage and hay.

It can be accessed by phoning 0800 BEEFLAMB (0800 233 352) or 0800 4 DairyNZ (0800 4324 7969).