MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor forecast warm weather for holidaymakers into Labour Weekend.

“Hawke’s Bay is the place to be.”

O’Connor said the weather had been dryer than usual for this time of year.

A high of 25C is predicted for Saturday with high clouds in the morning and scattered showers in the evening.

Those scattered showers were expected to continue but not be disruptive on Sunday, with a high of 25C.

“Outside of any patchy rain, there should be clear skies.”

O’Connor said locals would be unlikely to escape the heat even overnight, with night temperatures across the region expected to sit around the 17C mark.

Hastings was predicted to be the hottest place on Sunday with a one-degree difference from Napier’s temperature.

Labour Day on Monday is expected to be the coldest day of the long weekend with a high of 22C and dry weather for Napier and Hastings, while Wairoa was expected to reach a high of 21C.

“It is still probably one of the warmest places in the country.”

Despite that warm weather, O’Connor said, the sea temperature measured at Whirinaki would sit around 14C and was unlikely to warm any further.

