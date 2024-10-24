“Having the trust formed is a significant milestone and has been a complex process – I appreciate everyone’s efforts and hard work over the past two to three years,” Hazlehurst said.

“With Simon, Ngahiwi and myself as trustees, all those with a particular interest in this important landholding are represented – our rural community and mana whenua, the wider Hastings and Hawke’s Bay community, and the long term users who call this venue home – the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society.”

HDC purchased the showgrounds from the A&P Society in 2023 and Hazlehurst said a Reserve Management Plan would be developed to provide direction on how the grounds are managed and used.

“This land is a huge asset for our district and I look forward to the planning process that will help shape a prosperous and sustainable future for this beautiful place.”

Vice president of the A&P Isabelle Crawshaw said the show’s first day ran smoothly in the absence of the demolished grandstand.

A smaller makeshift grandstand was set up near the equestrian arena and a large marquee was erected as the showcase hall and hub for education.

“The grandstand area is still too soft underfoot so unfortunately we couldn’t put anything there yet.”

Crawshaw said it was “very hot” and similar weather was expected on Friday, the final day of the show.

“We have had an awesome turnout to all of our functions which is the key part of the day and the education programme has been incredible.”

She also expected a larger turnout of visitors on the second day with 20,000 people expected to walk through the gates.

Crawshaw praised her team who have put “months and months” into preparing and running the show.

“It’s great to have it off the ground.”

Stalls, amusement rides and education modules

Stallholder Mark Brookes was positioned near the equestrian arena and had travelled from Wellington to sell his genuine leather hats.

Brookes worked his first show in 1985, selling hotdogs, steak sandwiches, and chips before transitioning into selling leather outback hats, also known as New Zealand cowboy hats.

His first Hawke’s Bay A&P Show was in 1986 and Brookes said the atmosphere and people kept him returning.

Mark Brookes said he enjoyed seeing people walking around the A&P show wearing his hats. Photo / Michaela Gower

“It’s outside, it’s in the fresh air, it’s in the sunshine, people are all in a good mood and it’s a nice experience.”

He said it was a strategic decision to set up near the equestrian arena, and target horse riders.

Brookes said the hats could last up to 20 years and he enjoyed seeing people wearing them around the show.

“They look good, last a long time and are a good price for what you get.”

Over the years the cost of having a stall had increased, but rather than complain he took it in his stride.

“It’s gone up, just like the grocery bill has.”

Isobel Keightley, 3, got a good look at the black and coloured sheep. Photo / Michaela Gower

Thursday centered on education for primary and secondary school children.

Crawshaw estimated 2000 students participated in rural-based modules and talks, including one on the benefits and uses of New Zealand wool.

Modules included learning with Mr Apple, Fonterra, fencing, a Tūpore infrastructure demonstration, and workshops with Progressive Meats.

Scott Small, the North Island wool manager for Wools NZ, was on hand teaching students from Woodford House about wool and its uses. Photo / Michaela Gower

Along with the countless food trucks and stalls to browse, Mahons Amusements’ rides included the big slide, dragon wagon, merry-go-ride and bumper cars.

Johnny Clarke takes part in the 2024 Hawke's Bay A&P Show Timber Sports. Photo / Michaela Gower

Crawshaw advised people attending the show on Friday to wear sunscreen and sunhats, and bring water as the weather was expected to reach the high 20s again.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.







