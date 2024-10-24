The Hawke’s Bay A&P Show has kicked off its first day of a brand new two-day show format in true Hawke’s Bay fashion, with the sun shining and attendees enjoying the entertainment, animals and carnival rides.
The 2024 show launched on Wednesday evening with the formal signing of the deed for the charitable trust overseeing the venue’s ongoing management.
The trust, made up of representatives from Hastings District Council (HDC), Hawke’s Bay A&P Society and Waipatu Marae, will oversee the creation of a Reserve Management Plan that will guide how the venue will be managed and used in the future.
Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, Waipatu representative Ngahiwi Tomoana and A&P Society past president Simon Collin signed the deed for the new trust.
“Having the trust formed is a significant milestone and has been a complex process – I appreciate everyone’s efforts and hard work over the past two to three years,” Hazlehurst said.
“With Simon, Ngahiwi and myself as trustees, all those with a particular interest in this important landholding are represented – our rural community and mana whenua, the wider Hastings and Hawke’s Bay community, and the long term users who call this venue home – the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society.”
HDC purchased the showgrounds from the A&P Society in 2023 and Hazlehurst said a Reserve Management Plan would be developed to provide direction on how the grounds are managed and used.
“This land is a huge asset for our district and I look forward to the planning process that will help shape a prosperous and sustainable future for this beautiful place.”