“There are a lot of activities crammed into two days, which will hopefully create an awesome buzz and atmosphere for everyone who comes along — It definitely feels like show week.”

Added to the long line of entertainment, including dog trials, shearing, equestrian, family entertainment and amusement park rides is the debut of the Freestyle NZ Motocross with four 20-minute shows each day.

Another anticipated feature and returning for 2024 is Timber Sports NZ with 12 of the next axemen coming to compete across seven competitions.

“We have had woodchoppers before, but not for a few years, so they are returning due to popular demand.”

Crawshaw said the decision to shorten the time frame came down to a decision for the event to be run more succinctly.

“People can essentially pay for the one day and experience everything they possibly could they would normally get across the three days.”

“It’s a lot easier for the farmers bringing in the animals, and it’s a lot easier for our exhibitors as well for the trade, the Wednesday previously may not have been as good of a day for income.”

The carnival rides provide plenty of thrills at the show. Photos / Paul Taylor

Crawshaw said the schedule was “fully stacked” with all competitions, animal competitions, the Farmyard Zoo, and functions returning for this year’s event.

The design make and model competition, Wattie’s Food Family Lawn, and Community Stage will make a return, along with a new addition Garden Bar looking over the equestrian competitions.

A large marquee will be the showcase hall and hub for education instead of the Grandstand, which was demolished earlier in the year.

“The grandstand area is still too soft underfoot so unfortunately we couldn’t put anything there yet.”

Crawshaw said the show still held its place in society and was a great opportunity to showcase the best of rural life and opportunities.

An important part of this is the education exploration programmes for primary and secondary schools on Thursday.

“It’s really about connecting that urban and rural and giving them insights into careers that might be available to them when they leave school and get them thinking about all the opportunities in agriculture and horticulture.”

‘Future Up’ a programme designed for secondary schools provides modules for students to learn different skills with a passport to be stamped at each different activity.

“It’s so important for us to be able to showcase what we have in the rural sector and create that connection with the urban community and get back to grassroots.”

Ticket Information:

This year it is a cashless entry into the show and tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.

Adults — $15

Seniors and students with ID — $10

Children (5-12) — $8

Toddlers — Free

Family pass — $39

