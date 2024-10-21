MetService predicts a high of 26C to 27C for both show days, one of which falls on Hawke’s Bay Anniversary day, while evening temperatures on Thursday are predicted to reach a low of 13C and 16C on Friday.
Spread across a newly introduced two days the shorter timeframe still includes all the usual entertainment and events seen across the previous three-day format.
A&P Show Society vice president Isabelle Crawshaw said the event was enjoyed by farmers and school children alike and the condensed schedule worked better for show vendors, stall holders, and volunteers at the Tōmoana Showgrounds.
“There are a lot of activities crammed into two days, which will hopefully create an awesome buzz and atmosphere for everyone who comes along — It definitely feels like show week.”
Added to the long line of entertainment, including dog trials, shearing, equestrian, family entertainment and amusement park rides is the debut of the Freestyle NZ Motocross with four 20-minute shows each day.
Another anticipated feature and returning for 2024 is Timber Sports NZ with 12 of the next axemen coming to compete across seven competitions.
“We have had woodchoppers before, but not for a few years, so they are returning due to popular demand.”
“The grandstand area is still too soft underfoot so unfortunately we couldn’t put anything there yet.”
Crawshaw said the show still held its place in society and was a great opportunity to showcase the best of rural life and opportunities.
An important part of this is the education exploration programmes for primary and secondary schools on Thursday.
“It’s really about connecting that urban and rural and giving them insights into careers that might be available to them when they leave school and get them thinking about all the opportunities in agriculture and horticulture.”