Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds grandstand demolition underway

Michaela Gower
By
2 mins to read
The Grandstand at the Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds is 25% of the way through demolition. Photo / Paul Taylor

The grandstand at the Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds is quarter of the way through demolition despite most of the old building being broken down and recycled.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of August and grass will be established on the levelled ground ready for the A&P show in October.

Heavy demolition works are continuing and involve the removal of the iron in stages, the removal of the steel roof framing and the concrete walls and structure.

The grandstand at the Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds is 25% of the way through demolition. Photo / Paul Taylor
Hastings District Council project manager Dean Ferguson said five people were on-site including excavator and truck operators.

“All concrete, glass, steel and timber are being recycled or diverted from landfill.”

Ferguson said 27 cu m metres of timber was diverted from landfills and would be re-used at timber restorers and made into various new items.

The grandstand at the Hastings Tōmoana Showgrounds during the demolition. Photo / Paul Taylor
He said six tonnes of glass had also been diverted from the landfill via the local 5R site.

“Steel and concrete are being processed, which involves separating on-site, then transferring to separate locations for recycling, and crushing. This has comprised about 50 tonnes of concrete and 47 tonnes of scrap metal.”

Ferguson was unable to confirm if a new grandstand would be built and said that would be part of the considerations of the next stage of the programme, which will include establishing a trust and the development of a master plan for future investment in the site.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.



